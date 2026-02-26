A collaboration between two Bali-born brands has gifted drinkers with a delicious new spirit, with Nusa Caña joining forces with Expat Roasters to deliver a one-of-a-kind coffee rum, bursting with the island’s character and flavour.

Indonesia was once a great purveyor of rum, distilled during the Dutch colonial era it was better known as Batavia Arrack, savoured across Europe with prices that doubled that of more esteemed spirits like Cognac or even Caribbean rums. This forgotten legacy is what inspired the founding of Nusa Caña, a Bali-born rum that aims to revive the recognition that Indonesia’s craft sugarcane distillation once held over the world.

That mission is well underway, with Nusa Caña already showcasing the versatility of Indonesian rum with their Tropical Island Rum, Spice Rum and Dark Rum varieties – each offering a nuanced flavour profile and character to enjoy.

Now comes a new character, partnering with a brand with the shared commitment to local sourcing, uncompromising quality and putting Bali on the global stage. Nusa Caña Coffee Rum infuses smooth, flavour-rich rum with world-class Kintamani coffee, grown, harvested and roasted on the island – a drink that captures the essence of Bali in a single pour. The result is a rum that is bold and balanced, with rich coffee aromatics layered over the tropical rum warmth. Sure to be a distinct addition to modern cocktails, Nusa Caña Rum drinks are available in popular Bali establishments, including La Favela, Mexicola, Masonry, and Yuki Bali.

However, this collaboration goes beyond flavours, it is one steeped in history and culture, with sugarcane and coffee being two of Indonesia’s most prominent agricultural exports. Instead of being sent abroad, these homegrown produces are brought together on their soil, developed into something made in Indonesia, but for the whole world to enjoy.

The Nusa Caña × Expat Roasters collaboration is a tribute to Bali’s makers, its farmers and its global community — an island-born expression crafted to travel the globe.

Nusa Caña Coffee Rum is available through distributor Panca Niaga Bali (PNB) at +62 856-4702-1833; and sold in KontenerMart stores in Bali & Jakarta ( kontenermart.com ).

@nusacana

nusacana.com