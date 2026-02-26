A new chapter in Bali’s luxury hospitality emerges with the opening of Paradisus by Melià Bali, marking the first arrival of the all-inclusive luxury brand in Asia. Set along the pristine coastline of Nusa Dua, the resort redefines all-inclusive travel through a more thoughtful, experience-led approach.

Rooted in the brand’s “Wellness Designed by Destination” philosophy, the resort draws deeply from Bali’s cultural and spiritual heritage. The result is an environment where rest, balance, and meaningful connection take centre stage. Designed to reflect the island’s natural beauty and spiritual heritage, the resort features 492 suites, including seven private garden villas, surrounded by tropical landscapes overlooking the Indian Ocean. Four swimming pools, eight restaurants, and three bars ensure both variety and privacy within a self-contained beachfront sanctuary.

In addition to access across all restaurants, the all-inclusive experience extends far beyond dining. From daily poolside snacks and 24-hour room service to the signature Destination Inclusive® programme, offering cultural encounters such as traditional art workshops, Balinese dance, and off-stie village experiences. Younger guests are equally engaged through creative activities inspired by local heritage.

Purposefully designed spaces allow travellers to curate their stay. The Reserve offers a refined adults-only enclave, while the Family Concierge introduces elevated comforts for those travelling with children. For ultimate privacy, the villas feature private pools and bespoke sunset sailing experiences.

Here, wellness anchors the journey, from daily yoga and meditation to the serene YHI Spa Sanctuary. Meanwhile, a global culinary collection – spanning Indonesian, Spanish, Japanese, and Middle Eastern cuisine – completes the journey. At Paradisus by Melià Bali, all-inclusive luxury travel is not about excess but intention, reimagined as a seamless blend of rest, culture, and connection.

