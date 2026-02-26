Bali-born jewellery brand, John Hardy, reveals their latest collection, where signature styles are expanded with new offerings of semi-precious stones and metal combinations. The artisanal techniques remain a highlight feature of both new and signature pieces, brought to life in fresh, modern ways.

For women, new stacking rings, earrings, flex chokers and cuffs are brought into the perennial favourite Naga collection, where the iconic dragon scales remain the alluring visual and textural draw. The Icon Stud collection is presented with a sharper edge, with bold pyramidal studs accented with hand-set diamonds details; whilst the JH Essentials assortment welcomes the new JH Essential Hearts – delicate heart pieces made for everyday layering and year-round gifting.

Meanwhile, the new Men’s collection welcomes bold designs that highlight the masterful craftsmanship that John Hardy has become synonymous with. This includes the evolution of the Heishi collection, with larger artisanal beads cut from natural hardstones like tiger’s eye and turquoise, now featuring the brand’s proprietary barrel pusher clasp. Meanwhile the Icon 50 collection is reimagined with braided black leather, black onyx beads and the JH Signature carved motifs.

Discover the newest collections online, or at the John Hardy boutiques situated in Mumbul and Seminyak.

