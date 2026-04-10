As part of Adiwana Hotels & Resorts, Adiwana Alas Harum continues a commitment to spaces that honour Bali’s cultural identity while embracing modern sensibilities. Designed by multiple award-winning architect Popo Danes, the Ubud property reflects a balance between its sophisticated aesthetic and its natural surroundings above the Wos River.

Set within green landscapes that connect the Campuhan Ridge Walk to Mount Agung in the distance, Adiwana Alas Harum offers seclusion while being close to Ubud’s cultural centre. It features 35 rooms and suites, as well as 10 private pool villas, each designed with natural textures, local materials, and artisanal details that invite guests to unwind while staying connected to nature, balancing comfort and privacy.

Dining at Adiwana Alas Harum reflects the same refined approach, as Black Garlic Restaurant presents a health-conscious menu rooted in local ingredients, while Flame Bar & Grill highlights Indonesian grilling traditions through bold flavours and spices. Wellness is also central to the experience, with Tejas Spa Alas Harum offering holistic treatments designed to restore mind-body balance, plus a well-equipped gym.

Beyond just a destination, Adiwana Alas Harum is a sanctuary designed for reflection and reconnection in Ubud. Guests can find tranquillity in the chirping sounds of nature as they are invited to pause from their bustling day-to-day lives for prime hospitality and memorable sunrises.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 361 620 5088 or visit adiwanaalasharum.com .

Adiwana Alas Harum

Jl. Bangkiang Sidem No. 1, Keliki, Ubud

+62 361 620 5088

@adiwanaalasharumubud

adiwanaalasharum.com