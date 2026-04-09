Designed as a space for connection and ease, Brasserie Ubud cultivates a welcoming and sophisticated vibe. Amid the rice fields of Alaya Resort Ubud, the restaurant offers a dining experience that blends Bali charm with refined international sensibility.

From morning to evening, the menu at Brasserie Ubud reflects an East-West dialogue. Indonesian specialities are prepared with finesse alongside international classics, allowing guests to taste between comfort and discovery. Here, flavour, texture, and detail are carefully considered in the presentation of each dish.

At the heart of Brasserie’s culinary identity is Bhumi to Brasserie, a concept inspired by the five elements that shape the island. Earth is reflected in grains and vegetables; water emerges through spiced broths, fire is expressed in flame-cooked dishes such as satay and crisp-skinned duck; while air is conveyed through light compositions. Bringing these elements together unites ingredients, technique, and plating in a cohesive expression of Bali’s essence.

Alongside these local creations, the menu also features a selection of international favourites, from pizzas and sandwiches to classic grilled dishes. This balance offers a flexible dining experience, where guests can explore regional flavours or return to familiar comforts within the same setting.

As the day transitions into evening, Brasserie takes on a more intimate yet lively atmosphere, with live music from Thursday to Sunday. Set against surrounding rice fields, the experience remains relaxed and immersive, capturing Ubud’s unique post-dark rhythm.

Beyond just a restaurant, Brasserie Ubud reflects the spirit of Alaya Resort Ubud itself, but as a place where culture, design, and hospitality come together with a quiet sense of refinement. Here, dining becomes not just a meal, but a moment to connect with Ubud.

Brasserie Ubud is a member of the Bali Restaurant & Café Association (BRCA). To learn more about BRCA, follow @balirca or visit balirca.id .

Brasserie Ubud at Alaya Resort Ubud

Jl. Hanoman, Ubud

alayahotels.com

@brasserieubud