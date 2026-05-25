Above the coastline of Melasti Beach, White Rock Spa & Wellness introduces a new cliffside wellness destination that combines ocean views, holistic treatments, and beachfront relaxation. It offers a refined retreat within White Rock Beach Club for guests seeking seaside rejuvenation.

Open daily from 12 PM to 8 PM, the spa presents a menu of treatments inspired by the ocean’s restorative qualities. Traditional Balinese massages, revitalising facials, sea salt scrubs, seaweed wraps, and personalised wellness therapies are delivered by experienced therapists using premium organic products.

The spa features both single and couple treatment rooms, along with a private spa pool that enhances the comforting sense of seclusion. Guests can also opt for outdoor treatments on beachfront daybeds, incorporating ocean sounds and coastal panoramas into the experience itself.

Among the signature treatments is the Traditional Balinese Massage, available in both 60 and 90-minute sessions: designed to ease tension, improve circulation, and encourage deep relaxation. Expanding on its wellness offering, the spa also introduces a Luxury Suite Wellness Package, a 4-hour experience combining personalised spa treatments with healthy dining and access to a complimentary daybed at the beach club post-session.

Beyond that, guests can keep unwinding by the infinity pool or across the venue’s sunlit terraces. Combining natural surroundings with warm hospitality, White Rock Spa & Wellness offers a modern wellness escape overlooking one of Bali’s most scenic coastlines.

White Rock Spa & Wellness

Pantai Melasti Uluwatu, Ungasan

+62 812-3000-3001

info@whiterockbali.com

whiterockbali.com/spa-wellness