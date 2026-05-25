Away from the busier tourist centres, Desa Swan Villas & SPA Keramas presents a peaceful retreat well-suited for families, groups, and travellers seeking a calmer pace. It offers a quieter side of Bali, surrounded by traditional village atmosphere, tropical gardens, and the east coast’s natural beauty.

The resort features 94 accommodations, including deluxe rooms and private pool villas designed for comfort and privacy. Blending present-day convenience with touches of Balinese character, each space creates a warm, easygoing stay for guests looking to unwind close to nature.

One of the resort’s highlights is Swan Restaurant Keramas, housed within a wooden structure inspired by traditional Balinese architecture. The restaurant serves a combination of international favourites and Indonesian dishes prepared with locally sourced ingredients. Open daily from morning until evening, the venue also hosts regular dining events throughout the week.

For weddings and private gatherings, Desa Swan Villas & SPA offers a selection of event spaces, including a semi-outdoor venue at Swan Restaurant that accommodates larger celebrations, as well as more intimate villa settings suited for smaller receptions and private dinners.

Relaxation continues at The SPA by Desa Swan Villas, where guests can enjoy traditional massages, detox therapies and restorative rituals with local herbal ingredients, either in the dedicated spa facilities or in their own villas. Beyond the resort itself, guests can explore Bali through a range of outdoor experiences, including rafting, ATV rides, horse riding, diving, trekking, and local tours.

Combining the atmosphere of a Balinese village with the comfort of a modern resort, Desa Swan Villas & SPA Keramas offers a family-friendly escape close to one of Bali’s most well-known surf coastlines.

Desa Swan Villas & SPA Keramas is a member of the Bali Restaurant & Café Association (BRCA). To learn more about BRCA, follow @balirca or visit balirca.id .

Desa Swan Villas & SPA Keramas

Pantai Keramas St Jl. Selukat

+62 811 3901 2888

@desaswanvillas

desaswan.com