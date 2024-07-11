From wedding chapels set amidst the breathtaking cliff tops of the island’s southernmost coastline to those located on pristine beachfront and the verdant jungle hilltops, exchanging your vows on an island such as Bali, where romance is celebrated at its best, will leave an everlasting mark on you. With this curated list of some of the best wedding venues in Bali, these gorgeous venues will convince you not to look elsewhere.

Browse by area:

SEMINYAK – JIMBARAN – ULUWATU – NUSA DUA – UBUD

SEMINYAK

Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach

Couples looking to exchange vows and say “I Do” in a dreamlike wedding setting in Seminyak can find stunning options at the vibrant Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach. Celebrate your love in the stylish boutique hotel which offers several mesmerising wedding venue options to make your most important day the most memorable celebration of your life.

From a picturesque sunset wedding by the beach at the hotel’s Pool Deck or an intimate celebration amidst the lush greenery at the Secret Garden Pool to a formal indoor cocktail party-style at Kama Veda Ballroom, rest assured your special day will be an unforgettable one for you and wedding attendees at one of the best wedding venues in Bali.

The hotel offers a variety of packages to accommodate guests, from catering and music to decorations and transport, all tailored with the utmost detail to suit guests’ needs perfectly. Whether it’s an intimate exchange of vows between couples or a grand affair for hundreds of guests, there’s everything for everyone in this vibrant neighbourhood Seminyak hotel.

Guests wanting to opt for something beyond the conventional can leave all the nitty-gritty details to the hotel’s dedicated professional team ready to fulfil their dream tropical island wedding, such as exchanging vows at the hotel’s stylish Neighbourhood Gallery.

Several of the wedding packages offered at the hotel include Make A Vow, priced at IDR 72,000,000 nett/package (up to 25 pax); Make It A Gala, priced at IDR 60,000,000 nett/package (up to 25 pax); Make It A Celebration, priced at IDR 155,000,000 nett/package (up to 50 pax); and Make It Sustainable, priced at IDR 160,000,000 nett/package (up to 50 pax). Make it extra with additional inclusions such as entertainment, photography and videography services, suit and dress rentals, and more.

Book Now: +62 361 209 9999 | Pauline.lahai@ihg.com | seminyak.hotelindigo.com/wedding

JIMBARAN

InterContinental Bali Resort

Elegantly situated on a sprawling 14-hectare expanse, InterContinental Bali Resort stands as one of the most sought-after wedding destinations in Bali. The long-standing resort houses a plethora of enchanting wedding venues, meticulously designed to fulfil the needs of future newlyweds. The resort features extensive indoor and outdoor venues, thoughtfully designed to cater to the unique preferences of couples.

Found at the heart of the resort is Alun-Alun Garden, a magical venue for intimate wedding ceremonies that can accommodate up to 200 guests. For couples seeking a picturesque celebration against the stunning backdrop of the Indian Ocean and golden sunset, the Sunset Garden provides an idyllic choice, amidst the incomparable lush tropical blend of the pristine coastline of Jimbaran Bay. Here, couples can exchange their vows amidst a magnificent vista where the garden can accommodate up to 1500 guests.

For an indoor option, the resort’s newest Imperial Grand Ballroom, the crown jewel of the Jimbaran Convention Centre awaits. Spanning an impressive 2,380 sqm, this opulent venue effortlessly integrates contemporary style with Balinese allure. Bedecked with a soaring 10-metre-high ceiling, the ballroom pays tribute to the renowned InterContinental brand, whilst emanating luxury and heritage. Plush carpets with spellbinding abstract patterns embellish the grand ballroom floor, adding an extra touch of extravagance. With a capacity of up to 2,200 guests for a wedding ceremony and 1,000 guests for a gala dinner reception, the Imperial Grand Ballroom proudly stands as the largest ballroom in Jimbaran.

Additionally, an array of accommodations and leisure options await the wedding couple, their family, and friends. This includes two-bedroom villas or suites tailored for the bride, groom, and their families, complete with the Club InterContinental experience. Moreover, a variety of accommodation options are available for friends and relatives. The resort also boasts a collection of five restaurants and bars, six swimming pools, a spa, and a tapestry of other amenities.

Book Now: +62 361 701888 | apdpshawedding@ihg.com | bali.intercontinental.com

ULUWATU

Six Senses Uluwatu

Perched atop the dramatic cliffs of Uluwatu, Six Senses Uluwatu provides a picturesque destination for those looking for the best wedding venues in Bali. One of the main draws of having Ulwuatu weddings is its clifftop setting with breathtaking ocean views as its backdrop and the resort provides various scenic venues to say your “I do’s”.

With a dedicated team prepared to help make the wedding of your dreams come true, the resort offers a diverse range of venues starting with the open-air wedding lawn, granting you unparalleled ocean panorama. This is just one of the resort’s enchanting venues to cater to every couple’s unique preferences.

The Aarunya Water Wedding gives the illusion of gliding above the sparkling waters of the Indian Ocean. Perched on the cliff’s edge, the Aarunya Ballroom presents a one-of-a-kind over-the-water wedding experience, where the versatile venue connects to the main restaurant and bars, making it a perfect choice for the blessing ceremony and a lively celebration.

Meanwhile, the Andakara Lawn is a 3,000 sq ft. blank canvas of limitless creative possibilities with sweeping ocean views. Whether you’re envisioning a flower arch, rattan or wooden accents, or organic floral creations, this venue allows you to put in your personal touches.

Couples looking for an intimate yet grand celebration can opt for The Retreat, a palatial private accommodation on the cliff’s edge. Boasting for rooms (two featuring private pools), a living room, a fully-equipped pantry, and an expansive lawn with a dedicated kitchen, the venue merges luxury and privacy.

For the ultimate venue for intimate and private weddings, the Owner’s villa is a cliffside gem that offers unmatched ocean views and includes a marquee set up with a two-night rental, making it a unique venue of its kind in Uluwatu.

Book Now: +62 361 209 0399 | reservations-uluwatu@sixsenses.com | sixsenses.com

The edge Resort

Perched on the clifftop of Uluwatu, The edge Resort provides a premier wedding venue that promises to redefine luxurious matrimonies: The breeze villa. A beautiful addition to the resort’s collection of exclusive wedding venues, The breeze villa presents betrothed couples seeking to exchange their vows with a spectacular venue amidst a picturesque backdrop.

Nestled within lush surroundings, the venue enjoys a spacious 150 sqm interior set on expansive 640 sqm grounds. The extraordinary villa features a verdant garden, a large gazebo and a spectacular private pool, where these combined elements converge to present a haven of elegance and natural beauty. Guests will be spoiled with an opulent experience with a state-of-the-art entertainment system and well-appointed interiors with each villa boasting an en-suite bathroom with an oversized bathtub and an outdoor rain-effect shower, offering a luxe sanctuary for relaxation and preparation.

The spacious venue can accommodate up to 50 guests for a ceremony and reception or 180 guests for either a ceremony or reception. The ample outdoor space and thoughtfully designed facilities make for an idyllic option for couples looking for a venue that effortlessly merges sophistication with the serenity of nature.

Committed to accommodating couples with world-class wedding services and luxury hospitality, The breeze villa provides a dreamy venue where each detail is designed to create magical and unforgettable moments.

Book Now: +62 821 4463 2077 | weddings@theedgebali.com | theedgebali.com

NUSA DUA

Grand Hyatt Bali

Renowned for its collection of luxury resorts, the upscale Nusa Dua neighbourhood is where one can discover stunning venues amidst the locale’s pristine coastline for those seeking to plan the ultimate wedding of their dreams. The five-star Grand Hyatt Bali houses one of the best wedding venues in Bali with its premier Pavilion by the Sea wedding venue, specially created for matrimony.

Tucked within the resort’s magnificent landscape and beachfront suite accommodations, Pavilion by the Sea provides an idyllic choice for both intimate weddings and grand affairs. Entering the pavilion, guests will make their way through intricate and beautifully hand-carved Balinese double-door wooden gates, backed by mahogany wood. The airy vaulted ceilings exuded fairytale romance and grandeur fitting to the occasion, while its large glass windows elevate the aesthetic with natural lights and sleek design. The breathtaking outdoor staircases that lead to the patio are both romantic and divine – the pavilion is truly captivating from afar and alluring from within.

With a seating capacity of 60 guests, the garden presents a fantastic venue for an outdoor ceremony. Moreover, the Beratan Villa exclusively allows the bride her own private space to dress up, relax, and everything required to prepare for the day, while the villa patio is an ideal space for intimate post-ceremony gatherings.

The Pavilion by the Sea at Grand Hyatt Bali offers a selection of packages, be it for couples seeking a quick trip down the aisle or wanting to take full advantage of the world-class amenities the resort has to offer. Starting from IDR 55,000,000 nett, all packages include Tiffany chairs and floral arrangements for the ceremony as well as welcome beverages and dinner.

Booking the venue includes access to the pavilion, garden, and a private villa with a minimum of 25 guests required.

Book Now: +62 361 77 1234 | nadya.prilandari@hyatt.com | grandhyattbali.com

UBUD

Padma Resort Ubud

Hidden amidst the enchanting jungles of Payangan, Padma Resort Ubud boats the epitome of a lavish Bali wedding experience. Whether couples are yearning for an intimate or private ceremony in one of the resort’s gorgeous outdoor spaces, Padma Resort Ubud provides the perfect setting for your special day.

Blessed with mesmerising views of the Payangan jungle, Padma Resort Ubud features three captivating venues for your celebration. For couples wanting intimate ceremonies, the Bamboo Nest is a secluded and iconic area of the resort, with views overlooking the vast river valley. Accommodating up to 80 guests depending on the setup, this venue is an ideal choice for couples to hold their holy matrimony.

Another popular venue is the resort’s Pool Lawn, situated adjacent to the famed 89-metre infinity pool. This large venue also provides the Payangan jungle panorama and can accommodate up to 100 guests. For guests wanting a grander venue for the ultimate wedding experience, the Wedding Lawn is the top choice. Designed for extravagant ceremonies and parties, the Wedding Lawn can accommodate up to 600 guests.

Planning a wedding can be very stressful, which is why the resort’s team is ready to assist you with a range of wedding packages for stress-free wedding preparations. This includes arranging the accommodation, wedding décor, and reception dinners.

To elevate your wedding experience at Padma Resort Ubud, the expertly-trained staff at The Spa will personalise your wedding party experience with pre-wedding pampering and post-pampering rejuvenation.

Book Now: +62 853 3376 4874 | event.ubud@padmahotels.com | padmaresortubud.com

Element by Westin Bali Ubud

Enclosed by the lush greenery and tranquil atmosphere of Ubud, Element by Westin Bali Ubud sets the tone for memorable weddings amidst the enthralling landscapes of the rolling hills of Ubud through the Symphony of Souls, providing one of the most magical and best wedding venues in Bali.

Whether couples yearn for an intimate celebration or a lavish affair, each moment is orchestrated to be spectacular and seamlessly deliver the aspiration of new beginnings for newlyweds. The resort’s Symphony of Souls has been carefully designed to cater to diverse preferences, divided into four packages within two categories that encapsulate true romance and bliss, ensuring an unforgettable experience for couples and their guests.

The Divine Dreams and Ethereal Serenade promises a stunning setting at The Platform, where exclusivity and privacy envelop couples and their guests in an intimate embrace. These packages are perfect for couples dreaming of an ethereal experience that transcends beyond reality.

Meanwhile, the Vibrant Romance and Infinite Euphoria offer an immersive and luxurious experience, allowing couples to celebrate their love with cherished family and friends at The Plaza. A vibrant ambience sets the stage for limitless pleasure in a love-filled celebration.

Moreover, the wedding venues are designed to complement Ubud’s natural beauty surroundings, creating a magical atmosphere for couples on their most special day. Guests will embark on a tantalising culinary journey, indulging in delectable wedding cakes, canapés, and buffet dinner options. Each of the packages includes the dedicated service of a certified wedding celebrant, proficient in both English and Bahasa Indonesia.

Book Now: +62 361 308 8888 | el.dpsel.info@marriott.com | elementbaliubud.com

