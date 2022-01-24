Welcoming the Year of the Tiger, restaurants and resorts across the island are getting their Lunar New Year feasts ready. So, if you’re celebrating Chinese New Year in Bali, then you’re in luck!



On Tuesday, 1 February 2022 the island will see delicious food, moon cakes, red ang pao envelopes and more to celebrate this special occasion. Here we’ve listed the venues bringing you a way to celebrate Chinese New Year in Bali, listed by area.

Gong Xi Fa Cai!

Kuta / Legian – Seminyak – Jimbaran – Nusa Dua – Sanur – Ubud – Canggu

Chinese New Year in Bali

SEMINYAK

W Bali Seminyak





To celebrate Chinese New Year in Bali, chic beachfront resort, W Bali Seminyak, brings you not only a feast, but also a special high-tea fit for the occasion.

From 11-14 February 2021, their Ox-Traordianry High Tea will be held at W Lounge overlooking the resort’s cascading pool. Starting at 11am onwards, enjoy a platter of classic high-tea bites for only IDR 150.000++, for two persons.

The Ox-Traordinary Buffet Dinner will be held on 11 February 2021, celebrating Chinese New Year’s Eve. Held at FIRE, W’s signature grill restaurant – already glowing red perfect for the occasion! The restaurant will be hosting Chef Agung from JW Marriott Jakarta to bring diners many Chinese Inspired Dishes, like Yu Sheng, Hainanese chicken, Peking duck, dim sum, chilled seafood, wok stations and more. From 5pm onwards, Priced at IDR 495.000++ per person.



For reservations : bf.wbali@whotels.com | +62 361 3000 106 |

wbaliseminyak.com

NUSA DUA

The Apurva Kempinski Bali

Celebrate Chinese New Year in Bali at one of the island’s newest Chinese-inspired culinary experiences: Bai Yun at The Apurva Kempinski Bali.

Bai Yun, meaning ‘white cloud’ in Mandarin, is the resort’s brand-new hot pot experience that treats you to premium-quality meat, fresh seafood, noodles, and more served in a bowl of piping hot soup. The name is derived from the way hot pots produce heat, which creates steam that floats in the air. Executive Chef Ho Weng Kit has crafted a selection of soup bases from herbal chicken, pork collagen, and of course a vegetarian option too, in which guests can indulge individually. He also focuses on using fresh seasonal ingredients for his hot pot patrons.

Bai Yun also presents an array of delectable Dim Sum, making it the apt destination in Nusa Dua to celebrate the year of the tiger this 1 February 2022.

Reservations: +62 811 382 09541 | restaurants.bali@kempinski.com | kempinski.com/bali/

KUTA / LEGIAN

Azul Beach Club Bali





Azul Beach Club welcomes families to gather and celebrate Chinese New Year with a grand feast at their beachfront venue. Indulge in an array of Oriental delicacies with a Western twist during their Family Lunar Brunch on Tuesday, 1 February 2022 from 12pm – 4pm.

The Family Lunar Brunch presents a Chinese fusion buffet featuring a tantalising variety of Oriental fusion delights including Shaomai stuffed with chicken Gordon blue, steamed BBQ pork dumpling, marinara gyoza, mustard charsiu pork ribs, fried noodle Bolognese, and more. The exquisite buffet experience will be topped off with sweet treats such as green tea tiramisu, bika ambon brulee, assorted sliced tropical fresh fruits and authentic kue keranjang or Nian Gao cake, a cake that symbolises prosperity in Chinese tradition.

Additionally, the afternoon will be enlivened by various entertainment and activities including the iconic Barong Sai dance performance, kids’ games and activities with prizes, pinata, bouncy castle, and a fortune-teller.

The early bird price for the Family Lunar Brunch is available at IDR 275,000++ per person (50% OFF for children 5-11 years old).

For reservations: www.azulbali.com | +62 361 765759 | info@azulbali.com⁠⁣⁣⁠

SANUR

Andaz Bali Sanur

Celebrate Chinese New Year in Bali overlooking Sanur Beach at Andaz Bali. On 1 February 2022, the resort’s beachfront restaurant, Fisherman’s Club, presents a Chinese-themed brunch!

Feast over heart-warming dishes that bring back memories, at IDR 490,000 ++ per person (food only). Or, get your friends and family together and enjoy a special package of IDR 1,600,000 ++ for 4 pax (food only). Complimentary access to Andaz swimming pool included in price.

To make your booking: 0361 320 1234 | +62 815-1403-8587 (Whatsapp) | andazbali.com

JIMBARAN / ULUWATU

RIMBA Jimbaran Bali by AYANA

Welcome the Year of the Tiger with Family and Friends, celebrate traditions at Ah Yat Abalone Restaurant Bali, the prized Chinese restaurant at RIMBA Jimbaran Bali by AYANA. With their five-star ambiance and service, Ah Yat Abalone serves authentic Chinese delicacies, dim sum and seafood, with an exquisite selection of roasted meats.

The restaurant, and the resort, are celebrating Chinese New Year in Bali with a range of experiences. Including:

Chinese New Year Set Menu Feast at Ah Yat Abalone Restaurant

Available from 26 January – 2 February 2022



Prosperity & Good Luck Barongsai Dance Performance at Ah Yat Abalone

31 January 2022 | 7PM – 7.30PM

Prosperity & Good Luck Barongsai Dance Performance at Rock Bar Bali

1 February 2022 | 5.30PM – 6PM

For more information visit Ah Yat Abalone’s Link Menu or WA: +62361702222

UBUD

The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, Bali





This Chinese New Year, celebrate a year of good fortune and longevity at The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, where they’ve prepared a sumptuous meal for you to enjoy with family and loved ones. The prominent Ubud resort is collaborating with Fu Shou Noodle Club to present exclusive dishes featuring traditional authentic Chinese Noodles (Bakmie), a symbol of longevity in Chinese culture. Indulge in the delectable dishes available only at the resort’s Tall Trees restaurant as you enjoy the mesmerising view of Ubud’s lush greenery.

With prices starting from IDR 70,000 per bowl, delight in the likes of Fù Qīng Miàn, Daily Fresh Homemade Chewy Noodles with Charsiu Pork, Fukian, Minced Pork/Chicken, Shitake Mushroom, Marble Egg, and Scallion, separately served with free-range chicken broth; Chǎo Miàn, Wok-Fried Daily Fresh Homemade Chewy Noodles with Fukian, Lapcheong (Chinese sausage), prawn, beansprout and scallion; and Sù Miàn, Daily Fresh Homemade Chewy Noodles with Shitake Mushroom, and Scallion, separately served with free-range chicken broth. Moreover, revel in the Siomay and Pork Dumpling each priced at IDR 45,000.

These exclusive culinary offerings are available on Monday, 31 January 2022 at Tall Trees Restaurant, from 11am – 5pm.

For reservations: resv.dpswr@westin.com | +62 361 8018989 | bit.ly/AdminFBTheWestinUbud (WhatsApp)

Bisma Eight

Welcome the Year of the Tiger up in Ubud where Bisma Eight has prepared an exquisite dinner at Copper Kitchen, Bar & Rooftop dubbed The Red Dinner in celebration of Chinese New Year. The dinner will be held on Tuesday, 1 February 2022 from 6pm – 10pm.

Setting up the dinner at Copper’s rooftop, the team at Bisma Eight have prepared a delectable 3-course dinner with dishes including Amuse Bouche (BBQ Pork, Pomelo); Seafood Soup (prawn, squid, fish, eff, sesame oil); Main Course options of Confit Duck Leg with Balinese Spices (pumpkin puree, roasted beetroot, sauteed potatoes) or Steamed Snapper Fillet (sauteed sesame pak choi, Szechuan ginger sauce, steamed rice); and Dessert featuring Vanilla Milk Pudding (strawberry compote, chocolate ice cream). The dinner is priced at IDR 350,000++ per person.

Additionally, Bisma Eight is offering a special Chinese New Year staycation package, where guests can indulge in the well-appointed rooms featuring Gaemon-style bathtubs with room options of Garden Suite, Canopy Suite or Forest Suite. Direct booking benefits include daily a la carte breakfast by Copper, complimentary Afternoon Tea, complimentary 30-minute photo session, complimentary bicycle use, 15% off on all food and beverages, and 30% off on all Spa treatments.

This stay offer is valid for direct bookings only and reservations made now for eligible stays between 28 January 2022 to 6 February 2022. No advance payment is required, flexible cancellation and payment upon arrival are possible.

Book Now: +62 361 479 2888 | +62 811 388 5122 | rm@bisma-eight.com | bisma-eight.com

The Golden Monkey Ubud

The Golden Monkey serves comfort Chinese food in the heart of Ubud and has been pleasing the palates of Ubudians with their delicious BBQ and Dim Sum offerings. The Golden Monkey serves a range of Chinese favourites from Soft Shell Crab, Kung Pao Chicken, Kui Tew Noodles, Fried Rices and Stir Frys, but their BBQ and Dim Sum are what keeps people coming. Steamy Xia Long Bao, Har Gow and Crystal Dumplings come hot and delicious, and their BBQ bites like Crispy Pork Belly and Roast Duck are among the favourites served here. A great destination for friends and families with a fun, light ambience. Book this place early if you’re looking to have Chinese New Year in Bali!

Jalan Dewi Sita, Central Ubud

+62 361 908 1842 / +6281237783571

goldenmonkeyubud.com

CANGGU

HOTEL TUGU BALI

Celebrate Chinese New Year in Bali dining inside a 310 years old Kang Xi Temple! Perhaps one of the most stunning, not to mention historical, rooms within the illustrious Hotel Tugu Bali is Bale Sutra.

Found on the ground floor of the popular Ji Restaurant, Bale Sutra presents a truly immersive experience of age-old China. The most impressive feature is the actual structure of the room, which encompass an entire 310 year old temple from the Kang XI period, which Tugu Hotels founder/designer, Anhar Setjadibrata, rescued from ruins in Java and completely reconstructed on the first island in Indonesia where the temple landed hundreds of years ago. Around the room, antiques, authentic accoutrements and photographs set the scene. For a one-of-a-kind Chinese New Year in Bali, this setting is hard to beat.

Take a seat at the long, ceremonial dining table for an extravagant 8-course dinner, with a menu of Japanaese meets Peranakan Chinese delicacies.

8-course dinner priced at 488,888++ per person – available on both 31 January & 1 February 2022.

Dinner starts at 7pm | Bale Sutra at Hotel Tugu Bali

For more information and RSVP bali@tuguhotels.com | wa.me/6281337020904 | tuguhotels.com

Golden Monkey Canggu

Finding a proper, dinner-ready Chinese restaurant in Canggu was previously difficult, let alone one that serves the range of both Cantonese fare and Szechuan dishes this restaurant offers. With outdoor and indoor seating enough for up to 80 diners, a fully-stocked bar serving wine and cocktails, tables complete with Lazy Susans and Chinese-inspired décor, Golden Monkey Canggu fills a void in the area. The restaurant has already proven popular for lunch guests, groups and families.

The menu showcases all the favourite Chinese comfort foods, from Dim Sum to Chinese BBQ, stir-fried vegetables, noodles, porridge, seafood and more. Big bamboo steamer baskets filled with Dim Sum are brought hot to the table, with the classic Har Gow, Xia Long Bao (moneybags), Siu Mai options available, amongst many others. Though a luxurious ‘Black Truffle Har Gow’ adds a little extra zest to your usual dim sum dinner.

To celebrate Chinese New Year in Bali, Golden Monkey will be serving a selection of delectable dishes with their specially designed Lunar New Year set menu, priced at IDR 488,000++ per person.

To Book: +62 361 908 1842 | res@goldenmonkeycanggu.com | www.goldenmonkeycanggu.com.