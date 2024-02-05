ubud open studios 2024

Inviting art lovers, cultural explorers and the creatively curious, Ubud Open Studios aims to showcase the wealth of the town’s creative industry by giving the public exclusive entry to the studios of renowned artists, designers and craftspeople. Taking place from 21 to 23 March 2024, the third edition of this annual event includes 50 local and international artists’ studios to explore.

Over three days, participants can explore a wide range of creative studios in and around Ubud, from painters, architects, designers, photographers, ceramicists, weavers and more. What’s special about Ubud Open Studios is that the masters and maestros themselves, which gives visitors the rare opportunity to meet with the minds of acclaimed creators, a chance to learn and discover their approaches, processes and ways of thinking. Each studio will have its own format for visitor experience, some may simply offer a chance to see the inner workings, others may offer tours and even demonstrations.

Threads of Life

Left: Komaneka, Wayan Donal

Right: Serayu Pot

From 10am to 4pm, armed with the Ubud Open Studios passes, maps and studio guide, participants can organise their own daily schedules, visiting the studios that interests them the most, at their own pace. Design-enthusiasts can visit top architects; craft lovers can shortlist ceramicists, carvers and leatherworkers; artists can find painters and illustrators.

Workshops and private learning experiences are also available in selected venues. Speaker panels and artists demos will take place at Titik Dua hotel from 3pm to 9pm, plus a closing night on Saturday, 23 March 2024. Tickets are available online.

@ubudopenstudios | ubudopenstudios.com