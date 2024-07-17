NOM NOM Brings Culinary Masters from Raffles Istanbul for Special Kitchen Takeover

Renowned chef, Will Meyrick, introduces NOM NOM, a new dining series centred on authentic inspirations and experiences that push boundaries with local ingredients and an unwavering zest for adventure.

NOM NOM’s dining series will excite culinary connoisseurs as they welcome culinary virtuosos hailing from Raffles Istanbul, Turkey for two very exciting kitchen takeovers at Chef Meyrick’s celebrated dining establishments, Billy Ho in Canggu and Honey & Smoke in Ubud .

This thrilling collaboration stems from Chef Will Meyrick’s notable kitchen takeover at Raffles Istanbul in 2023. Now, Raffles Istanbul is returning the favour as they present Chef Numan Demirkale of Isokyo and Chef Yusuf Türk of Rocca Grill & Terrace to introduce their culinary magic to Bali and showcase their exceptional talents that promise exquisite dining experiences.

The first kitchen takeover will be held at Billy Ho, Canggu on 19 & 20 July 2024 from 5.30pm onwards, featuring Chef Numan Demirkale of Isokyo. Beloved for its innovative Pan-Asian cuisine, Isokyo has garnered numerous accolades, including the esteemed Haute Grandeur Global Award and the Luxury Lifestyle Awards. Through the hands of Chef Numan in this takeover, Isokyo is ready to surprise Bali gastronomes with a menu that masterfully combines the bold flavours of the Oriental with a Turkish flair.

A culinary artisan who paints his plates with the rich exotic flavours of the Far East infused with the warmth of Turkish traditions, Chef Numan Demirkale has perfected his craft across the world-renowned kitchens of Nobu, St. Regis, and Shangri-La. At Raffles Istanbul’s Isokyo, he has created a symphony of flavours on its menu, merging Asia’s mysterious spices with modern Turkish flair. His dishes reflect his visionary eyes, assuring a remarkable dining experience that dances on the palate and conveys a story of cultural fusion and innovation.

The second kitchen takeover will be held at Honey & Smoke, Ubud on 26 & 27 July 2024, from 5.30pm onwards, featuring Chef Yusuf Türk of Rocca Grill & Terrace. A prominent and sophisticated dining hotspot, Rocca Grill & Terrace is pulsating with the essence of Mediterranean cuisine. Boasting a serene ambience with gorgeous panoramic city views, the food is what truly captivates the establishment. Under Chef Yusuf’s creative mind, the menu celebrates the soul of Mediterranean grilling, serving up a delectable variety of dishes touched by flames and elevated with aromatic herbs and spices. Indulge in the contemporary twist on traditional Turkish flavours with Chef Yusuf and savour the bold flavours of his homeland at Honey & Smoke Ubud.

Chef Yusuf’s passion for the culinary arts sparked at the esteemed Mengen Culinary School in Bolu. From there, his career has been an unwavering pursuit of excellence across international luxury hotels and acclaimed restaurant chains. At Raffles Istanbul’s Rocca Grill & Terrace, he breaks barriers and redefines Turkish cuisine, diving deep into his creative thoughts to present dishes that are as visually spectacular as they are delicious. His creations are more than just meals but culinary journeys that invite diners to rediscover the rich robust flavours of Turkey, reinvented with contemporary finesse.

Don’t miss out on the exclusive kitchen takeover event at Billy Ho and Honey & Smoke to experience first-hand the culinary talents of Chef Numan Demirkale and Chef Yusuf Türk.

For more information and reservations, please contact:

Billy Ho: +62 877 3552 2232 | booking@billyho.co

Honey & Smoke: +62 822 1515 1586 | reservation@honeyandsmoke.co

Billy Ho

Jl. Pantai Batu Bolong, Canggu

@billyho.co

billyho.co Honey & Smoke

Jl. Monkey Forest No.67B, Ubud

@honeyandsmoke

honeyandsmoke.co