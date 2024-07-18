ADIR 2024 residents Clemence Plumelet & Geoffrey Pascal investigate details of a Balinese cultural icon the Barong. Image courtesy of CushCush Gallery.

Bali is renowned for its rich traditional heritage and the exceptional creativity of its inhabitants. Its cultural icons blend nature’s offerings with human ingenuity, manifesting in sacred ritual implements, architecture, textiles, painting, sculpture and an array of implements for daily life. The island showcases human expression at the highest levels, with superb attention to detail, colour, function, and form.

For over a century, these cultural icons have fascinated and inspired visitors, many recognising the potential for cross-cultural pollination and innovation in Balinese art and crafts . CushCush Gallery (CCG), Denpasar’s leading hub for design, art, and cultural happenings, has highlighted design as a medium for dialogue across generations and cultures for the past three years through its Artist Designer In Residence (ADIR) program. Supported by the French Embassy in Indonesia and the Institut Français Indonésie in Paris, the three editions of ADIR aim to develop a collection of collectible designs in collaboration with French designers, CushCush and Balinese artists and artisans in response to their residency program.

This year’s ADIR program invited French textile and furniture designer duo Clémence Plumelet and Geoffrey Pascal to spend one month in Bali during April and May, exploring the island’s diverse landscapes, culture, and crafts for inspiration. Graduates from the Design Academy Eindhoven in the Netherlands, Plumelet and Pascal gained recognition for their unique, colourful, and playful designs. They were selected among the 2024 French Design 100, celebrating top French designers globally. In 2021, they founded their design and interior studio, Marcel Poulain, in Paris. Their residency program culminated in an exhibition at CushCush Gallery on Friday, 24 May, showcasing photographs, videos, sketches, and mock-up designs inspired by Balinese cultural practitioners and artisans.

Exhibition by ADIR 2022 Marta Bakowski. Image courtesy of Elliot Selwood.

“In 2021 during the pandemic, our research project “Colors Of Bali” explored Balinese traditional arts and crafts seen through the development of its use of natural pigments. Our goal was to highlight the richness of Balinese culture and make it relevant for younger generations. Traditional crafts are fading as the youth turn to tourism and other careers, viewing these crafts as outdated and with low value,” CushCush Gallery co-founder Suriawati Qiu told NOW!Bali Magazine.

“We aimed to show their contemporary relevance through modern design, leading to the creation of our Artist Designer In Residence (ADIR) program. This initiative also sought to build on relationships formed during “ Colors Of Bali ”, fostering multicultural learning and sustainable partnerships with artists and artisans. The French are renowned for their design and savoir-faire, consistently preserving their traditional techniques. We believe collaborating with French designers will bring a fresh perspective and highlight Balinese traditional arts and crafts through unique designs.”

ADIR 2023 resident Pierre Charrie responding to Balinese cultural inspirations. Image courtesy of CushCush Gallery.

During the ADIR discovery tour of Bali, Plumelet and Pascal saw various artists and artisans showcasing their mastery. They visited the famous Klungkung market to explore the former kingdom’s rich crafts traditions, including weaving, brass work, silversmithing, and jewellery. They called in on a metalsmithing studio specialising in making the traditional bells used by Balinese priests during ceremonies. They investigated the Kamasan paintings on the ceilings of Kertha Gosa, the pavilion of justice. They stopped by the studio led by Kamasan painter Made Sesangka, who demonstrated the preparation of the paint made of natural pigments obtained from local minerals and plants.

In Sidemen, they met Ida Ayu Ngurah Puniari, a weaver, dyer and researcher of Balinese ritual cloths. They observed the entire process of creating a Songket textile in a local weaver’s home studio. Marcel Poulain Studio visited cultural landmarks such as the UNESCO World Heritage site of Gunung Kawi in Tampaksiring. The program concluded with a national roadshow that took the designers to Surabaya, Yogyakarta, Bandung, and Jakarta from 27 May to 3 June.

“We are interested in how things are made, seeing and revealing the process beyond the finished products, focusing on the artisanal gesture as a source of inspiration and preserving technical knowledge,” Geoffrey Pascal told NOW!Bali Magazine.

ADIR 2022 participant Marta Bakowski Fragments collection Lele. Image courtesy of Cushcush Gallery.

“Being allowed to develop a project in Bali was thrilling as we explored the island for the first time. Witnessing the dedication to preserving ancient traditions and culture was enlightening. Meeting Balinese characters and learning about their lives deepened our understanding. This immersive experience enriched our project, helping us create a meaningful dialogue with local craftsmen.”

The first ADIR resident, Marta Bakowski, won the French Design 100 Award for her 2022 Fragments Collection. This award honors the top 100 French design and interior architecture projects globally. The 2023 ADIR participant, Pierre Charrié, will launch his collection in September 2024 during Paris Design Week and Marcel Poulain Studio’s collection will be launched during Paris Design Week 2025.

“Through continuous learning, knowledge sharing, and meaningful collaborations, the ADIR program will create opportunities for designers, local artists, and artisans, fostering the sustainability and regeneration of their skills and techniques for years to come,” Suriawati said.

CushCush Gallery

Jl. Teuku Umar, Gg. Rajawali No. 1A, Denpasar

@cushcushgallery_bali

+62 361 484 558

cushcushgallery.com