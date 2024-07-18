Kuta, Bali’s original tourist destination, beckons for some family fun in the most classic way. From Tuban down to Legian, this iconic beachfront is what put the island on the visitor’s map, becoming one of the most legendary destinations for holidays in Bali. These family activities in Kuta are active and offer real fun under the sun, presenting some unique things to do for kids in the area.

Best Family Activities in Kuta

Slip and Slide at Waterbom Bali

It would be wrong not to start at what is perhaps Bali’s most famous family destination, Waterbom Bali . Whether first time visitors to Bali or longtime residents, this tropical water park continues to be a must-visit, and with very good reason.

Located on Jalan Kartika Plaza, Waterbom Bali is a wonderland for both adults and children, going beyond the one’s usual conception of a water park with numerous slides, pools, playgrounds, restaurants and bars, gazebos and even a spa found within an expansive 4-hectare destination. The entire park is beautifully landscaped, with tropical foliage and towering trees giving the park a signature botanical garden atmosphere throughout. Fun fact, when the park was first developed 30 years ago, Founder Santo Gulino set a strict ethos that no trees would be cut down during construction , giving the park its lush, tropical feel to this day.

When it comes to rides and attractions, Waterbom Bali boasts many. In 2023, the park opened the Oasis Gardens area, adding an additional 1.3 hectares of fun, with four new slides, meaning a total of 26 epic slides to experience. From ‘Mellow’ to ‘Extreme’, the variety of slides allows fun for everyone, whether it’s racing a friend to the bottom on ‘Fast n Fierce’, tubing as a whole family through the belly of ‘Python’, or taking the epic drop on ‘Smashdown 2.0’. Then swim and meander around the beautiful ‘Lazy River’ with the kids, or let them roam free at ‘Funtastic’, a water-based playground with water cannons, slides, wheels, ropes and giant dump buckets that will keep them entertained for hours. All of the park’s attractions adhere to international safety standards, with lifeguards spread around the entire park. There’s a good reason why the park has been voted ‘Asia’s #1 waterpark by TripAdvisor’s Travellers Choice Awards’ for nine years in a row, including 2024!

Open daily from 9am to 6pm, Waterbom Bali is a whole day out and invites families to just settle into a daybed or gazebo, and, in-between swims and slides, grab a gourmet bite at the selection of restaurants, sip on a coffee or a cocktail, or simply laze under the sun. Rest assured, the children won’t be bored for a second.

+62 361 755676 | @waterbombali | waterbom-bali.com

Catching Waves

Kuta’s popularity among travellers started with its surf, its white sands stretching all the way to Canggu and its legendary beach break welcoming beginners to professionals. As such, surfing, or at least learning to surf, on Kuta Beach is one of those bucket list activities.

Kuta and Legian Beach are easily the best for beginners and kids, with waves breaking far in the distance, leaving the foamy white water that roll into shore the perfect practice waves. No one knows this better than Rip Curl School of Surf , one of the most professional surfing schools you’ll find on the island. With their own headquarters on the ground floor of the vibrant Mamaka by Ovolo hotel, overlooking Kuta Beach, students can enjoy the superb facilities as they discover this new sport.

At this strikingly-designed corner in the hotel, Rip Curl School of Surf operates a full-time classroom, where guests can sign up for a range of surf experiences from group and private lessons, surf board rental, surfari boat trips. Plus, for the real newbies, they hold a special presentation known as “Surf 101”, where participants will discover the rich history of surfing, the science behind the sport, equipment knowledge, physical and mental preparation and the etiquette out on the swells and the surf community.

The school was established in 1998 and has since welcomed over 190,000 visitors to experience surfing on the island, offering professional and trustworthy water sports education. Whilst kids are enjoying their classes, parents can take advantage of the great dining venues of Mamaka by Ovolo, whether at Street 32 for Asian street food, or at Kuta Social Club, a stylish rooftop venue offering a bird’s eye view of Kuta Beach and the Indian Ocean beyond.

ripcurlschoolofsurf.com | @ripcurlschoolofsurf | @mamakabali

Beachfront Walk and Skate

Kuta, Legian and Seminyak have received a major upgrade over the last year with a wonderful promenade built on the beachfront, stretching from Hard Rock Cafe in Kuta all the way to The Oberoi in Seminyak.

This has truly changed the beach experience, allowing pedestrians to enjoy long and leisurely strolls or jogs, shaded under the tree line, with kiosks and stalls selling food and refreshments for those looking to put their toes in the sand or settle in for the day.

On top of that, a popular new development has been added: the Kuta Beach Skatepark, an epic skatepark built right on the beachfront. Funded by the local government and designed in collaboration with Motion Skatepark Construction, the public park sees a steady stream of skaters young and old enjoying this really professionally made facility, found just in front of Mamaka by Ovolo hotel.

For those in the know, Kuta Beach Skate Park boasts a mixture of street and vert skating, split into three parts with a huge bowl on one side, rails, boxes, sets and kickers in the centre and drop-ins, quarter pipes and ramps on the far side. This is a skatepark made by people who know and love skateboarding, and it really shows, and nothing can beat the unique atmosphere of skating right on the beachfront!

The expansive skatepark is definitely family-friendly, and the community encourages inclusivity amongst new visitors, though there are definitely some seasoned skaters there often! Your young ones looking to get into skate? Bali Skate School offers group and one-on-one classes at your skatepark of choice ( baliskateschool.com ).

kutabeachskatepark.com | @kutabeachskatepark