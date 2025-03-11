Create Lebaran Memories in Luxury with AYANA Bali

With the coming conclusion of Ramadan, AYANA Bali offers an invitation for guests to celebrate Lebaran in an oasis of luxury. Accompanied by friends and family, let the holiday be elevated by tradition and sophistication in the name of reflection and togetherness.

Perched on the dramatic Jimbaran cliffs, where the ocean meets the forest, the 90 lush hectares of AYANA Bali integrated resort is a destination in its own right. Home to four distinct resorts, tucked between verdant gardens and open spaces, this is truly a tropical paradise to long for in Bali.

Promising a fabulous holiday experience for Lebaran, AYANA Bali offers not only curated dining experiences just for the season, but also special stay offer across their properties, enticing guests to make the most of their Eid getaway.

The resort’s world-class chefs have unveiled premium dining experiences that encapsulate the essential flavours of Lebaran. Kampoeng Bali is set to host a Lebaran dining celebration with a menu featuring authentic Indonesian favourites like Opor Ayam, Gulai Kambing, Ketupat Lebaran, and Kolak Pisang in addition to international fare—each dish prepared with the best ingredients for the occasion whether a private dinner or a festive spread.

Beyond Lebaran specialties, immerse in Balinese flavours with a selection of local cuisine, presenting an array of the island’s most treasured flavours and dishes. Whilst dining, live performances add colour to the evening canvas with the brushes of their rhythms. Performers of Balinese dance and music aim to captivate through bringing alive the culture of the island, making meals all the more enjoyable of experiences.

Celebrate Lebaran and the spirit of Bali at Kampoeng Bali—where a feast nourishes both body and soul in an ambient setting. Seize moments that last and create memories that matter with family and loved ones.

Enjoy 30% of Your Stay with AYANA

AYANA’s seasonal stay offer presents savings of 30% on your room. This stay offer is for those bookin from now to 6 April 2025, for stay period of 27 March to 7 April 2025. Use the promotion code LEBARANAYANA and book directly on AYANA’s website to use this offer.



For more information, visit ayana.com/bali or @ayanaresort on Instagram.

AYANA Bali

Jl. Karang Mas Sejahtera, Jimbaran

+62 361 702 222

reservation@ayanaresort.com