Harmonious Nyepi and Lebaran Celebrations at AYANA Bali and Beyond

This year will see a rare convergence of two sacred holidays as Nyepi, the Balinese Day of Silence, takes place right before the Lebaran (Eid al-Fitr) holidays. Taking this unique opportunity for reflection and togetherness, AYANA has curated special promotions for Nyepi and Lebaran.

Sacred Silence of Bali at AYANA Bali

AYANA Bali presents guests with the Sacred Silence of Bali package, inviting guests to immerse in the meditative power of Nyepi, a day that encourages renewal and rejuvenation, whilst deepening their understanding of Balinese culture through curated programmes from 28-30 March 2025. The festivities continue with Eid al-Fitr on 31 March 2025 for a joyous gathering with family.

As the island gears up for Nyepi, AYANA Bali celebrates Pengerupukan Day on 28 March 2025 with their signature Ogoh-Ogoh Parade, guests are invited to witness the parade featuring these large effigies. This year’s parade will feature two larger-than-life figures: Angkeran Durmata, symbolising greed and arrogance and Basuki Amogasidi, representing wisdom and balance. Moreover, families with children can partake in a kids’ Ogoh-Ogoh activity, decorating mini effigies and participating in a fun parade.

During Nyepi (29 March 2025), guests can experience a full day of silence with activities including a Healing Meditation session, a stargazing activity, and a short animated film screening, “Tirta”. The next day is Ngembak Geni Day, a time of celebration, renewal and social connection. Guests can join in the Lamak Wish Ceremony and write down their hopes and wishes for the year on decorative Lamak mats. Guests seeking an in-depth understanding of Bali’s spiritual traditions can visit the resort’s cultural SAKA Museum. The museum will host special events during Nyepi, including a special guided tour by museum director, Dr. Judith E. Bosnak.

Special room rates start from IDR 5,000,000++ for two nights (excluding breakfast), including 20% off on selected spa treatments and dining at over 18 restaurants and bars. Available for a minimum stay of 2 nights with a booking period until 28 March 2025 for a stay period from 28-30 March 2025.

Find out more about AYANA Bali’s Nyepi packacge here!

Long Weekend Escape to AYANA Komodo Waecicu Beach

Those wanting to escape the island during the holiday period can head to AYANA Komodo Waecicu Beach, offering an iconic nature retreat during the Nyepi and Lebaran long weekend. Special room rates start from IDR 5,000,000++/night for a minimum stay of 2 nights, valid from 27 March to 6 April 2025. This offer includes 20% off on spa services and selected food and beverages, 15% off on selected water activities and boat trips including the Full-day Island Hopping to Padar Island, Pink Beach, and Komodo Island, and shared airport transfer for two guests.

Find out more about the Serene Nyepi & Festive Lebaran package here!

For more information, please visit ayana.com