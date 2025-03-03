Ikan Restaurant, the beachfront culinary gem at The Westin Resort Nusa Dua Bali, celebrates its 2nd anniversary in January 2025.

To mark this milestone, the restaurant unveils a new Indonesian coastal-inspired menu, inspired by fire, smoke, modern techniques, coastal heritage, and sustainability, honouring tradition while embracing contemporary innovation.

Nestled along the serene Nusa Dua coastline, Ikan has become a beloved dining destination renowned for bringing Indonesia’s rich culinary heritage to life. With this new menu, the restaurant elevates tradition through interactive and immersive dining experiences, showcasing bold flavours, locally sourced ingredients, and modern cooking methods.

Under the leadership of Bandung-raised Chef Mohamad Raviel Sidik, Ikan’s latest offerings pay tribute to Indonesian culinary craftsmanship, telling the story of the archipelago’s diverse culinary landscape. Highlights of the refreshed menu include Nusantara Bites, small plates that introduce vibrant flavours, such as Lawa Bale (white sapper with green chilli and coconut milk dressing) and Lampung Beef Tartare (with sambal ijo and salted egg yolk); Broth & Spice Heritage in a Bowl brings hearty Indonesia classics like Bogor Laksa and Soto Ayam; Daging Nusantara showcases Ikan’s premium meats, including Babi Guling (Balinese spiced porchetta) and Tongseng Lamb (spiced lamb chop); and Sweet Traditions present modern interpretations of Indonesian desserts, such as Klepon Cake and Molten Bali Chocolate Volcano.

Moreover, sustainability and interactive dining take centre stage, fostering a deeper connection between diners and the origins of their meals. Diners can expect thoughtfully curated presentations, immersive plating, and a celebration of the island’s freshest ingredients in Ikan’s revamped menu.

Ikan Restaurant is open daily from 11.30am to 1am.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 811 3801 7588 dining.bali@westin.com

Ikan Restaurant

Kawasan Pariwisata Nusa Dua, BTDC Lot N-3, Nusa Dua

ikanrestaurant.com