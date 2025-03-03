Catch & Glaze Barracuda - Ikan, The Westin Resort Nusa Dua Bali

Ikan Restaurant, the beachfront culinary gem at The Westin Resort Nusa Dua Bali, celebrates its 2nd anniversary in January 2025.

To mark this milestone, the restaurant unveils a new Indonesian coastal-inspired menu, inspired by fire, smoke, modern techniques, coastal heritage, and sustainability, honouring tradition while embracing contemporary innovation.

Nestled along the serene Nusa Dua coastline, Ikan has become a beloved dining destination renowned for bringing Indonesia’s rich culinary heritage to life. With this new menu, the restaurant elevates tradition through interactive and immersive dining experiences, showcasing bold flavours, locally sourced ingredients, and modern cooking methods.

Chef Raviel Sidik, Chef de Cuisine at Ikan, The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali
The Westin Resort Nusa Dua Bali
Sop Buntut - Ikan, The Westin Resort Nusa Dua Bali

Under the leadership of Bandung-raised Chef Mohamad Raviel Sidik, Ikan’s latest offerings pay tribute to Indonesian culinary craftsmanship, telling the story of the archipelago’s diverse culinary landscape. Highlights of the refreshed menu include Nusantara Bites, small plates that introduce vibrant flavours, such as Lawa Bale (white sapper with green chilli and coconut milk dressing) and Lampung Beef Tartare (with sambal ijo and salted egg yolk); Broth & Spice Heritage in a Bowl brings hearty Indonesia classics like Bogor Laksa and Soto Ayam; Daging Nusantara showcases Ikan’s premium meats, including Babi Guling (Balinese spiced porchetta) and Tongseng Lamb (spiced lamb chop); and Sweet Traditions present modern interpretations of Indonesian desserts, such as Klepon Cake and Molten Bali Chocolate Volcano.

Ikan Restaurant, The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali

Moreover, sustainability and interactive dining take centre stage, fostering a deeper connection between diners and the origins of their meals. Diners can expect thoughtfully curated presentations, immersive plating, and a celebration of the island’s freshest ingredients in Ikan’s revamped menu.

Ikan Restaurant is open daily from 11.30am to 1am.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 811 3801 7588 dining.bali@westin.com

Ikan Restaurant
Kawasan Pariwisata Nusa Dua, BTDC Lot N-3, Nusa Dua
+62 811 3801 7588
dining.bali@westin.com
ikanrestaurant.com

NOW Bali Editorial Team

NOW Bali Editorial Team

This article has been written or uploaded by NOW! Bali's in-house editorial team.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER

SUBSCRIBE
Online Edition

OFFERS

SAKA Aerial Night

Harmonious Nyepi and Lebaran Celebrations at AYANA Bali and Beyond

Nyepi-in-Bali-2022-Hyatt-Regency-Bali

Nyepi 2025: Where To Stay During Bali’s Day of Silence

Valentines Day in Bali - Grand Hyatt Bali 1

An Evening of Romance This Valentine’s Day at Salsa Verde Restaurant

Revel In the Tropical Temptations Valentine Package at Amber Lombok Beach Resort

Inare Bali Paella Fiesta

Gather for the Flavourful Paella Fiesta Every Wednesday at Ina Ré