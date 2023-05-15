Spoiling diners with tantalising seafood and Indonesian-inspired culinary offerings, the beachfront Ikan restaurant and bar bring vibrant vibes and a unique concept to the tranquil Nusa Dua area.

Nestled on the pristine Nusa Dua coastline, the fully revamped Ikan at The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali is an exciting addition to the upscale neighbourhood, providing something new and fresh to the dining and drinking scene. Whether you come for lunch, dinner or drinks, the cosy and breezy setting of Ikan makes for a quintessential leisure destination to savour life at its finest.

Enjoying a beachfront location, the open-air restaurant and bar are easy to spot from afar thanks to its modern island façade. Its thatched roofing, tactile furniture and locally-inspired design elements present two distinct experiences during the day and the night. Ikan is a laidback eatery by day that transforms into an elevated dining hotspot by night, cooking up fresh seafood and Indonesian-inspired fare by the beach.

When it comes to seating, there are plenty of options. Guests can enjoy an aperitif by the beachside seating before moving to the main restaurant for dinner, while the adjoining Ikan Bar features wicker-back bar stools and a turquoise-clad island counter. Ikan also features an air-conditioned private dining room that can accommodate 20 guests, a hexagonal semi-private dining area for groups, and five individual tables on the beach.

Spearheaded by Chef de Cuisine, Fajar Kurniawan Putra, the menu blends his love for local produce with Indonesia’s rich regional dishes. The culinary offerings are complemented by the innovative craft cocktails curated by Head Mixologist, Marlon Hermanto, serving premium artisanal spirits with house-made infusions.

At Ikan, it’s best to share dishes with the table so that you can have a taste of everything on the menu, from the small bites and tapas to the mains and desserts. During our lunchtime visit, we ordered a smorgasbord of dishes to share from the lunch menu, starting with Salmon Gohi in Nori Base from the Ocean Bites menu, a refreshing Maluku-style salmon tartar served with crispy nori.

Then, we ordered the Cingklak, a unique sharing platter that is inspired by the traditional Indonesian wooden playing board, where a variety of appetisers are served on the ‘cingklak’, comprising Lombok oyster crisp, mini fish sate lilit with sambal matah, perkedel jagung with whipped tofu mayo, crab spring roll with belimbing wuluh salsa, chicken satay and beef satay.

From the Organics selection, we tried Bulung, a traditional seaweed salad made of seared tuna and kuah pindang scented dressing. For the Mains, we ordered the flavourful Seafood XO Noodle, stir-fried egg noodles with XO sauce and mixed seafood, baby green pok choy and pickle. Nasi Goreng ala Ikan is also a must-try, the signature fried rice with special ‘suna cekuh’ paste accompanied by grilled chicken, chicken sate, fried egg, krupuk, sambal and Indonesian pickle.

The assortment of Sate Campur was exceptionally tasty, where the dish serves up six different kinds of satay including chicken, lamb, beef, minced fish, prawn and squid served with peanut sauce and lontong. The final Mains we tried was the crunchy yet tender and juicy Bebek Goreng Lengkuas, half duck marinated overnight with Balinese yellow spice paste that is cooked twice, confit for 5 hours, crispy fried, and served with ‘kacang mekalas’ and egg crumb.

Enjoy your meal with the signature craft cocktails of Ikan Bar, such as Gunung Agung, a homage to the island’s mighty volcano, made with Nusa Cana Rum, Falernum and Roselle soda. The Italian Job – a concoction made of house-made limoncello, Prosecco, green apple soda, and dill – is another cocktail to try on top of the bar’s excellent selection of craft beers as well as premium gins, araks and artisanal spirits.

Ikan Restaurant is open daily for lunch and dinner from 11.30 AM to 11 PM, while Ikan Bar is open from 11 AM to 1 AM.

Ikan Restaurant

at The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali

Kawasan Pariwisata Nusa Dua, BTDC Lot N-3, Nusa Dua

+62 361 771 906 | +62 811 3801 7588

ikanrestaurant.com