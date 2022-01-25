Even through a pandemic, it hasn’t stopped the island’s eager and creative food and beverage industry from continuing to innovate and grow. Brand new venues – be it a late-night speakeasy, the latest fine-dining destination or the island’s first Caribbean restaurant – are still popping up across Bali and herewith we bring you some of the most notable new kids in town.

Naga Eight

New restaurant in Sanur

The seaside village of Sanur, illustrious for its timeless charm and iconic sunrises, welcomes an exciting addition to its culinary scene with Naga Eight, a Cantonese restaurant that opened in December 2021.

Nestled on a 500sqm land enclosed by four hectares of lush tropical gardens on the main Sanur area, Naga Eight is designed in a casual and modern concept that can comfortably accommodate 90 diners. Diners can enjoy the finest of Cantonese barbecue and Wok cuisine whilst enjoying the warm ambience of the restaurant beautifully illuminated by natural lighting.







Open from Tuesday to Sunday, from 11am to 9pm, the dishes served uses the finest and high-quality ingredients available in Bali. Combining classic and modern techniques, the expert chefs cook up signature dishes that include Roast Duck, Crispy Samcan, and more. The food and drink menu ranges from IDR 25,000++ up to IDR 368,000++.

The design of Naga Eight is a collaboration between the founding company, PT. Naga Batu Jimbar, and Balinese architectural firm, Astaloka, reworking the existing building’s original structure with modern aesthetics including a reception area featuring dragon scale-accented tiles surrounded by mirrored walls, a higher ceiling designed in an industrial style, and a modern-style centrepiece bar.

Jl. Danau Tamblilngan No. 89, Sanur

+62 812 3788 8089

nagaeight.com

Raja’s Bar Bali

New bar in Seminyak







Bringing something entirely new to Bali’s bar scene, Raja’s presents their passionate love letter that blends the aesthetics and flavours of Rajasthan – Northern India, Wes Anderson movie sets, Moroccan rooftop venues, Italian spirits, and classic cocktail revival.

Raja’s offers a unique experience and opportunity to be transported somewhere altogether different while still in Bali; the alluring scents of incense, dim lighting on arched mirrors, ornate decor, and photographs featuring Indian street scenes sweep you to a different time and place. Hidden from plain sight on Petitenget, Seminyak, offering both an indoor and rooftop space, the bar brings originality and intimacy to the island’s nightlife. Raja’s drinks program offers up signature cocktails inspired by the subcontinent and Balinese flavours, like the Jaljeera Gin Mojito, inspired by a popular Indian summer drink with spice notes of coriander, cumin, and cardamom. And their signature Garam Masala Old Fashioned, a spirit-forward drink with rich garam masala flavours – a spice usually reserved for cooking, Raja’s carefully brings together both East and West. However, your classic cocktails are given no less attention. The classic Negroni at Raja’s went through at least 12 recipe trials before they found what they believed to be a perfect balance — a must-try!

Along with a regular events schedule of live blues and alternative music, and DJs regularly spinning funk, soul, blues, a night at Raja’s Bar may have you sipping along to Indian sitar sampled beats and middle eastern-inspired electronic grooves you typically wouldn’t hear in most Bali venues.

Jalan Petitenget, Seminyak

@rajasbali

Yuki Bali

New restaurant in Canggu







Welcoming in an ocean breeze from its prime location in front of Batu Bolong Beach, Yuki Bali presents a modern take on a Japanese izakaya, where quality drinks take precedence and satisfying bites follow suit.

Made entirely out of bamboo, this stylish Japanese restaurant blends a tropical beach house with a sleek Japanese aesthetic. Envisioned by design house Kōsame, the interiors strike an elegant balance between Bali and Japan, presented through an array of minimalist Japanese accoutrements and decor.

Now to the food and drink which were conceptualised by Pulau Projects. As is the function of an izakaya, Yuki Bali invites patrons to slip in for sunset drinks, with a menu of expertly made signature cocktails like Yukies (goji berry-infused gin, four pillars bloody shiraz, calamansi and citrus) or the Isla Negroni (nashi pear infused gin, vermouth, watermelon infused Campari, coconut water). Sake, wines, beers, craft sodas and juices are also available. The food is what keeps imbibers on after the sunset has long gone. The menu focuses on bite-sized goodness; plates of Japanese delights to snack on as you sip. You’ll find delicate appetisers like the Poached and Cured Prawn, served on a nori cracker with mango shisho jelly and ponzu; perfected Yakitori, like the Tsukune, pork meatball with marinated egg yolk (a must); to signature Maki Rolls, like their Tuna Truffle, light and exquisite combination of truffled tuna on a roll of tobiko, pickled radish and yuzu kosho, wrapped in softly fried seaweed.

The highlight at Yuki is their Charcoal Grill, or Yakimono, selection. Dishes like the succulent and fresh Calamari (Sichuan pepper, spring onion, lemon), or the juicy 200gr Sirloin Wagyu A5 (charred leek, corn puree, tosazu), present grilled delights that let that natural flavours ooze out of each bite. To finish, we suggest the Chocolate Mousse with salted caramel!

Jalan Pura Dalem, Batu Bolong, Canggu

wa.me/6282145099706

@yukibali_

Alpha Agro Indonesia Bali

New restaurant and meat shop in Canggu

One of Jakarta’s most renowned premium meat distributors, Alpha Agro Indonesia, has opened in Bali, presenting a space that combines a meat shop and steakhouse, perfect for meat lovers around the island.

Situated on Jalan Pantai Batu Mejan, Canggu, Alpha Agro Indonesia brings a totally new experience to your usual steak dinner. Predominantly suppliers of premium imported beef, with Jakarta’s most exclusive restaurants and hotels as their clientele, Alpha Agro opens up their treasured meat locker for everyday customers in Bali.

Customers are welcome to come in and choose their desired cuts, which is then cut to desired thickness fresh off the loaf by the shop’s expert, in-house butcher. Otherwise, guests can dine-in, with their chosen steaks cooked to perfection and enjoyed in Alpha Agro’s garden backyard or al-fresco dining area.

It must be said that these are no regular cuts, Alpha Agro Indonesia focuses on the highest grade meats and rarest cuts. Perhaps most rare is the Little JoeTM, with its marble score of 4+, it is one of the most exclusive and luxurious grass-fed beef in the world. Both grass-fed and grain-fed beef is offered, raised without antibiotics, no added hormones and GMO-free. Alpha Agro also offers catering for barbecues, wholesale for restaurants and hotels, offering a whole range of cuts from tenderloin to tomahawks. All cuts can be savoured in-house or bought home, professionally packaged for ultimate freshness.

Jalan Batu Mejan No.2, Canggu

+6282144328864

alphaagroindonesia.com

Behind the Green Door

New bar in Berawa

There’s a new player in Bali’s nightlife scene, hidden behind a grand green door, fittingly named Behind the Green Door, which has already created a massive buzz in Bali’s social scene. Echoing that of a traditional boudoir of mystique and pleasure, this music emporium and cocktail lounge cater to classic indulgers in search of something fresh.

The elegant and intimate lounge applies a password protected entry with a guestlist you’ll want to be on in order to be permitted entrance to the exclusive space upstairs. Featuring dark interiors and lush tropical plants hovering above the bar, this new establishment merges that of an old whiskey den with comfortable intimacy.







This establishment features a wide range of seasonal, traditional, and awe-inspiring concoctions to sit back, sip on and relish. Utilising only the finest of Bali fruits, patrons can expect a rotating range of innovative and fresh seasonal drinks.

Presenting an excellent line-up of weekly talents from Monday through Sunday with talent curated by world-famous DJ Thomas Alexandre, there will always be something fresh and inspiring behind the turntables every night. From R&B classics, groovy hits to early evening jazz, dive into a myriad of genres each night of the week.

Jl. Subak Sari, Gang Bamboo 17, Berawa

+62 813 5368 0981

@behindthegreendoor_bali

Mervilla

New restaurant in Canggu

Bali’s diverse culinary scene welcomes an exciting new addition with the opening of Mervilla, the first-ever Caribbean restaurant and bar to open on the island. Caribbean cuisine isn’t commonly found anywhere in Asia, which is why this venue invites guests to indulge in the exotic and bold flavours of Caribbean dishes.

Despite Bali’s eclectic and diverse culinary scene, from the various Western-inspired eateries and European influenced dining destinations including Italian restaurants and French-style cafés, there’s a clear underrepresentation of black influence in existing restaurants, something that award-winning UK businessman Ryan Jackson noticed. Seeing the definite gap in the market, and the fact that there are no Caribbean restaurants on the island, Ryan decided to move across the globe to open Mervilla, his revolutionary restaurant and bar specialising in Caribbean cuisine.







Several dishes to try from the menu include Appetisers such as Charred Sweet Corn, Calypso Quinoa Salad and Saltfish Fritters; Straight from the Grill menu including Jerk Chicken, Jerk Salmon, Jerk Pork and Jerk Vegetable Skewer; Caribbean Bowl menu such as Jamaican Chicken Bowl, Coconut Quinoa Bowl, and Chickpea and Sweet Potato Bowl; From the Pot menu featuring Prawn Curry, Stewed Chicken and Curried Lamb; Mervilla Specials including Snapper Escovitch and Authentic Braised Oxtail; and Sweets menu such as Sticky Toffee Pudding, Banana Rum Flambe, Banoffee Pie and more.

The beverage and cocktail menu at Mervilla offer the likes of Rum Based Cocktails such as Pina Colada, Dark N Stormy, Mai Tai, Mojito and Long Island Iced Tea; Mervilla Signature Cocktails such as Bahama Queen, Jamaican Hustle, Lost in Bermuda, and Caribbean Mule; Classic Cocktails including Espresso Martini, Whisky Sour, and Negroni; Caribbean Classics such as Guinness Punch; and an extensive list of beers, wine, spirits, smoothies, juices, soft drinks, coffee and tea.

Jl. Tanah Barak No. 43, Canggu

+62 877 6153 6888

@mervillabali

mervillarestaurant.com