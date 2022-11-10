Chinese cuisine is often a craving, a guilty pleasure. Rich meats like succulent roast pork and duck, piled baskets of dim sum, all enjoyed alongside steaming fried rice. This is what urged owners Anthony and Dewi to open Golden Monkey back in 2017, the first authentic Chinese restaurant in Ubud — because they had a craving for nearby Chinese food, and knew others did too.

Located in the heart of Ubud, along the popular eat-street of Jalan Dewi Sita, Golden Monkey Ubud is easy to spot: open windows reveal a classically Chinoiserie-decorated venue, and bustling cheong sam-dressed wait staff. Inside, the casual and cosy air-conditioned venue is a reprieve from the bustling street front, and welcomes patrons to dine at family-style tables— this particular cuisine is great for sharing, after all! The lazy-suzan tables and themed decor make for a fitting atmosphere.

The Dishes: Savouring Authentic Chinese Food in Ubud

Since it opened, Golden Monkey has been serving Chinese food Ubud residents always return for and visitors will flock to. And for good reason: offering both authentic Cantonese fare and Szechuan dishes, there’s a whole range to choose from, including vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options.

Whether you’re after Chinese barbecue, all-you-can-eat Dim Sum or classic Cantonese, Golden Monkey has it covered.

Their BBQ specialties include everything from Peking Duck (Crispy Duck Skin Wrapped Pancake and Dipping Hoisin Sauce), to the irresistible ‘Siu Yuk’ (Crispy Pork Belly) and Char Siew (Honey Roasted Pork).

But that’s not all the meat dishes they have. Other classic choices include Kung Pao Chicken and Duck and Black Pepper Beef (with an option of tenderloin), to name a few. Their premium seafood offerings are authentic Steamed Cod and grand servings of Singapore Chilli or Black Pepper Crab.

To have alongside these delicacies is a range of sides and vegetables. Popular choices are the Eggplant Clay Pot, Mapo Tofu, Stir Fried Beans, Corn Crab Soup, an entire selection of Rice Congee, Noodles and of course rice dishes from Fried Rice to Hainan Rice.

As you can see, you’re spoiled for choice at this Ubud Chinese restaurant — and that’s even before the Dim Sum. This menu features nine different selections, with steamed goodies like the Xiao Long Bao, Har Gow, Siu Mai and Chicken Feet.

Steamed goodies extend to the desserts menu where the all-time favourite Custard Buns and Pandan Buns are found; as well as authentic Gui Ling Gao, Chinese puddings and other delicacies.

Outside of this, Golden Monkey also has a superb list of cocktails, wines and of course teas to complement your meal.

Ubud’s Favourite All-You-Can-Eat Dim Sum

For those who want their absolute fill of Chinese food in Ubud should head to Golden Monkey on Saturdays and Sundays for their Weekend Dimsum Brunch!

From 11.30am to 3pm every weekend, indulge in the abundance of all-you-can-eat Dim Sum, including both savoury and sweet goodness. Everything from steamed dumplings to fried dumplings and buns.

Because of their reputation as a favourite Chinese restaurant in Bali, the restaurant opened another branch further south with Golden Monkey Canggu.

Open Daily: 11.30am – 10pm

Reserve Now via Whatsapp

Golden Monkey Ubud Chinese Restaurant

Jalan Dewi Sita, Ubud

+6281 1386 6001 | res@goldenmonkeyubud.co m

goldenmonkeyubud.com