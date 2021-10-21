One of the island’s favourite Chinese restaurants, Golden Monkey, has just opened in a new location at Tamora Gallery, Bali’s first family-oriented lifestyle shopping village in Berawa.

Many know of Golden Monkey from its flagship restaurant in the centre of Ubud where it has for many years provided residents and tourists with an authentic Cantonese dining experience. With their new opening at the start of October 2021, only two minutes from Berawa beach, this popular Chinese restaurant brings its range of delectable barbecue roasts, dim sum and dumplings, hot claypots and more to the south coast.

Finding a proper, dinner-ready Chinese restaurant in Canggu was previously difficult, let alone one that serves the range of both Cantonese fare and Szechuan dishes this restaurant offers. With outdoor and indoor seating enough for up to 80 diners, a fully-stocked bar serving wine and cocktails, tables complete with Lazy Susans and Chinese-inspired décor, Golden Monkey Canggu fills a void in the area. The restaurant has already proven popular for lunch guests, groups and families.

Golden Monkey Canggu Menu

The menu in Canggu is similar to what you will find in Ubud, showcasing all the favourite Chinese comfort foods, from Dim Sum to Chinese BBQ, stir-fried vegetables, noodles, porridge, seafood and more.

Big bamboo steamer baskets filled with Dim Sum are brought hot to the table, with the classic Har Gow, Xia Long Bao (moneybags), Siu Mai options available, amongst many others. Though a luxurious ‘Black Truffle Har Gow’ adds a little extra zest to your usual dim sum dinner.

You’ll find classic plates of roasted chicken and duck, peking duck, crispy pork belly, charsiew pork from their Chinese BBQ menu. Renowned specialty dishes include their soft-shell crab, whole fish and Szechuan-style clay pot A new addition is the Tenderloin in Oyster or Oriental Sauce and is a must try!

Xia Long Bao

BBQ Combination

Eggplant Claypot

The vegetarian options are also delicious: their Eggplant Clay Pot, Fenkow Dumplings, Salt-and-Pepper Tofu, Vegetable Congee are a few favourites. But there’s plenty of choices, with a multitude of Chinese-style fried rice, vegetable stir fry, noodle soups available to order too.

For dessert, save space for custard buns, mango pudding, the traditional Gui Ling Gao and Deep Fried Ice Cream, just to name a few options.

Weekend Treats

On Saturdays and Sundays, you can enjoy the exquisite all-you-can-eat dim sum brunch for only IDR 195,000++ per adult and IDR 97,500++ per child. The restaurant constantly hones and improves its impressive menu to accommodate a wide range of palates, including vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options. Golden Monkey offers an elegant yet casual atmosphere that is perfect for couples, families and friends celebrating occasions.

You’ll find this new Chinese restaurant in Canggu at Tamora Gallery, just 500 meters from Finns Beach Club. A family friendly destination with over 32 unique businesses, from beauty to wellness to retail and restaurants. It also features a unique kids playground, a skate bowl.

Golden Monkey Canggu

+62 361 908 1842

res@goldenmonkeycanggu.com

www.goldenmonkeycanggu.com.