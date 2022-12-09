Throughout 2022, The Apurva Kempsinki Bali has been celebrating Indonesia’s rich culture, showcasing different regional heritage every month across the resort. On the last day of 2022, the annual program will come to a grand close at Kempinski Bali’s ‘Unity in Diversity New Year’s Eve Celebration, where traditions of the archipelago will be showcased through food and spectacular performances.

This palatial resort, cascading down the dramatic cliffs of Nusa Dua and sprawling across its white-sand beachfront, is a feat in itself. Throughout the property, Indonesian heritage is on display, invoking the spirit of Indonesia’s historic Javanese-Hindu Empire, the Majapahit.

This is most apparent at their majestic Pendopo Lobby. Here, soaring, eight-metre high gebyok carvings dominate the open area, umbrellaed under the temple-like tiered ceiling above. It is here that the The Apurva Kempinksi Bali’s New Year’s Eve Celebration will take place.

Unity in Diversity, the translation of Indonesia’s national motto ‘Bhinneka Tunggal Ika’, spotlights the immense range of the country’s cultural heritage. This has been the goal of the resort’s year-long program, and will be put on display on 31 December.

The event begins at 6PM, and invites guests to sit down for a 5-Course Menu created by the resort’s highly-awarded chefs and culinary team. The dinner will feature a sophisticated take on Indonesian flavours, such as Foie Gras Consommé – pan seared foie gras, aromatic Javanese yellow chicken consommé, marbled quail egg; Wagyu Balado – grilled wagyu ribeye with an Indonesian balado sauce, banana trunk chips, Jimbaran truffle béchamel; to Coffee Bali – a rich dessert featuring Balinese coffee crémeux, Bedugul vanilla and more.

An equally exquisite Vegetarian Menu is also available, featuring Asparagus Gold Leaf – delicatelypoached asparagus with asparagus mint gazpacho gel, candied tomato and gold leaf; ‘Tempe Mushroom’, braised in tamarind and palm sugar, with a shiitake ‘stew’ (semur); and Berry Olive – a refreshing mix berry coulis, coconut cream and more. Just to name a few of the dishes.

Dinner is priced at IDR 3,699,000++ per person, which includes a glass of Champagne. A signature cocktail and drinks menu, plus curated wine list, is available on the night. A separate children’s menu is also available.

But that is only half of the experience. During and after dinner, guests will be entertained by a flurry of truly spectacular cultural performances. Different dances and displays of Indonesia’s regions will be put on show, creating a vibrant dinner-and-show combination.

From 10PM onwards, the party moves to the resort’s Candi Ballroom, complete with a Champagne Bar and Bites, where a Live DJ performance will play all the way to countdown, welcoming the New Year in style.

The Apurva Kempinski Bali will have festive experiences across their many outlets, from Christmas through to New Year. You can browse their full list of offers in their E-Booklet Here .

