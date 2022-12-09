If you’re on the hunt for an exquisite dining experience in Ubud, then make your way to Dapur Raja Bali. This Ubud restaurant provides a great place to gather with friends and dine over food and drinks, cooking up traditional Balinese cuisine served Rijsttafel-style!

Ubud is globally-renowned as the cultural heart of Bali, where visitors come to witness a view of the everyday life on the island and immerse in its rich culture and unique traditions. Besides being known for its historical sites and stunning natural beauty, Ubud is also famed for its diverse culinary scene. However, if you want to taste authentic Balinese food served in a unique concept, Dapur Raja Bali’s Balinese Rijstaffel will take you on a tasting journey of traditional Balinese dishes and ex

Nestled in central Ubud, Dapur Raja Bali, meaning the King’s Kitchen, can be found on Jalan Goutama Street, right next to Golden Monkey Chinese Restaurant. The restaurant features traditional Balinese design with a family-style dining concept, furnished with long communal tables and floor seating.

At Dapur Raja Bali, diners can savour the restaurant’s signature Balinese Rijsttafel – their take on the traditional Indonesian rijsttafel. Rijsttafel is Dutch for ‘rice table’, originating during colonial times, where a smorgasbord of different dishes were presented around rice to display the diversity of Indonesia’s cuisine. A way to experience ‘a little bit of everything’ in one sitting.

Dapur Raja’s Balinese Rijsttafel follows the same philosophy: serving an array of traditional Balinese delicacies all at once, featuring age-old recipes passed down through the generations.

The menu consists of Sop Kelor (moringa soup with grilled coconut), Satay Lilit & Ayam (minced tuna & chicken satay with Balinese spices), Nasi Kuning Bira (turmeric rice with vegetables), Urab (green bean & vegetable salad), Tempe & Tahu Manis (tofu & soya bean with sweet soya sauce), Ikan Pepes (steamed minced fish wrapped in banana leaf), Iga Babi (Balinese spiced BBQ pork ribs), Babi Guling (spiced Balinese suckling pig), Bebek Betutu (spiced Balinese smoked roasted duck), Bubur Injin (black rice pudding with coconut cream & jackfruit) and Dadar Gulung (pancakes with shredded coconut & palm sugar filling). The Rijfstaffel is priced at IDR 175.000++ per person.

Vegetarian diners are also very welcome. They can also taste these unique Balinese food offerings with the Vegetarian Rijsttafel option, where the different, rich variety of spices, curries and flavours can be savoured. Priced at IDR 150,000++ per person.

For those who only want to dig into a favourite of all Balinese food, the babi guling, can also order this dish individually for IDR 90.000++ per person.

That’s not all this Ubud restaurant has to offer. This royal meal is complemented by the extensive drinks menu available at Dapur Raja Bali, which includes cocktails, premium spirits and an impressive wine list, really elevating an experience of Balinese dining!

Dapur Raja Bali is open Tuesday to Sunday from 11:30 AM until 10:00 PM. Stay updated with the latest happenings by following their official social channels on Instagram and Facebook.

For more information or reservations, don’t hesitate to contact them at +62 811 388 1181, email res@dapurraja.com or visit www.dapurraja.com

Jl. Goutama Selatan Ubud, Gianyar, Bali

+62 811 388 1181

res@dapurraja.com

www.dapurraja.com