Having welcomed kings, queens, presidents and dignitaries, the timeless 5-star resort, Nusa Dua Beach Hotel & Spa, Bali, will be treating guests in December with the utmost hospitality, presenting feasts to celebrate both Christmas and New Year in their prized restaurant destinations.

Encapsulating the elegance of a Balinese palace, The Nusa Dua Beach Hotel & Spa, Bali, showcases an immaculate tropical atmosphere with their beautiful landscaped gardens, rich in local heritage design. Their idyllic location on the white sand shores of Nusa Dua have made them a favourite destination for visitors over the many years.

Presenting their own take of the festive season celebrations, the luxury resort is offering a Christmas Eve dining experience featuring a classic, traditional buffet dinner at their Wedang Jahe International Restaurant. Surrounded by a peaceful lotus pond, with eye-catching murals of traditional dancers, the restaurant will display a truly Balinese atmosphere to celebrate Christmastime with family and/or loved ones. Adding to the spirit of the season will be live Christmas Carols and a surprise visit from Santa Claus.

The buffet dinner will be priced at IDR 550.000++ for adults and IDR 275.000++ for children (6-12 years old)

Fast forward to the last day of 2022, where the resort will host a fantastic celebration to ring in the new year. Once again hosted at Wedang Jahe International Restaurant, the resort’s ‘Gala New Year’s Eve’ Buffet Dinner will showcase a feast that celebrates global cuisine, featuring live stations cooking up local, traditional delicacies alongside international favourites. The New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner is priced at IDR 650,000++ for adult and IDR 325,000++ for children (6 up to 12 years old). Dinner is accompanied by live music.

Or, take in the magic of the Indian Ocean as you enjoy your last meal of 2022 at Tamarind Mediterranean Restaurant, an iconic, all-bamboo venue nestled on the Nusa Dua beachfront. Here, in this intimate atmosphere enjoying an sea breeze, go on a culinary journey with Seven-Course Set Menu prepared by the restaurant’s excellent culinary team. Dinner is accompanied by live music.

After dinner, the resort invites you to a live countdown in their lobby where dancing and a magnificent fireworks display will welcome 2023. Beverage packages are available during the celebration, priced at IDR 450,000++ per person for Deluxe Beverage Package and Superior Beverage Package at IDR 700,000++ per person.

For bookings and reservations: +62 361 771 210 (Phone), +62 811 3820 5649 (WhatsApp) or email at fb@nusaduahotel.com.

Nusa Dua Beach Hotel & Spa

ITDC Nusa Dua Lot North 4, Nusa Dua

+62 361 771210

nusaduahotel.com