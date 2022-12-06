On 18 December 2022, legendary comedian Jim Jefferies will hit the stage at the Trans Resort Bali — making the island one of his last stops on his worldwide ‘Moist Tour’.

Jefferies is an Australian comedian, actor and writer, who made his name in stand up comedy, before going on to starring in the American FX sitcom ‘Legit’, and also getting his own late-night program on Comedy Central, The Jim Jefferies Show. His ninth comedy special, Intolerant, is out on Netflix and he hosts his own podcast, I Don’t Know About That with Jim Jefferies.

The comedian has performed in Indonesia before, hosting sold-out shows in Jakarta and Bali back in January 2019 (as part of his Night Talker Tour). He was scheduled to return the following year but cancelled due to the pandemic. But, now he’s back!

Jim Jefferies will be performing in The Grand Ballroom of The Trans Resort Bali on Sunday, 18 December 2022. Fans can expect Jefferies’ hilarious but provocative, belief-challenging and thought-provoking comedy set. You’ve been warned! Here’s an example from his Netflix Special:

Ticket prices start at IDR 1.350.000 for regular seating, but for those who opt for the VVIP experience can enjoy a Meet and Greet with the comedian, plus prominent seating spots on the night.

After the show, ticket buyers can continue to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final, played on the big screen at The Trans Resort Bali (free for ticket buyers).

Secure your tickets now at megatix.co.id/events/jim-jefferies-bali

The Trans Resort Bali

Jl. Sunset Road, Seminyak Bali 80361

+62 361 8981234

www.transresortbali.com