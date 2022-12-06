Escape into the lush jungles of Ubud this holiday season, wrapped in festive warmth and the cosy ambience of The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, Bali, where the stunning resort has put together an array of special offers to help you celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.

With this year’s festive theme centred on nature and sustainability, The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud Bali’s festive programme will reconnect you with Mother Nature, with offers that range from heart-warming dining moments and memorable stay offers to family-friendly activities and rejuvenating experiences.

Come, Stay and Be Merry

The year-end holidays are a time to be spent with family and loved ones. To accommodate your family getaway, the resort invites you to soak in the magical atmosphere of Ubud and the enchanting Wos River Valley with a special stay package. The room package offers a 2 nights stay, including daily breakfast and a one-time dinner for two persons with rates starting from IDR 3,800,000++ per room per night.

The stay package is available for bookings made until 30 December 2022 for a stay period from 24-26 December 2022 OR 30 December 2022 – 4 January 2023.

An Extraordinary Christmas

Celebrate the joyful spirit of Christmas with indulgent feasts as the resort has prepared a series of dining experiences, including a buffet dinner, a five-course set menu and a brunch. On Christmas Eve and Day (24 & 25 Dec), the resort’s signature Indonesian dining venue, Tabia Restaurant, has prepared a Nusantara Buffet Dinner from 6pm – 10pm, priced at IDR 350,000++ per person.

On Christmas Eve (24 Dec), spoil your taste buds with the epicurean culinary creations of Executive Chef Sebastian Arnold, at Tall Trees Restaurant, serving up an exquisite five-course set menu during the Christmas Eve Dinner from 6pm – 10pm. Priced at IDR 450,000++ per person.

On Christmas Day (25 Dec), the resort takes full advantage of its valley perch to present a wonderful Christmas Sunday Brunch from 11am – 3pm, serving up a bountiful spread of delectable food. Priced at IDR 450,000++ per person, the brunch includes access to Westin Kids Club and Infinity Pool.

Marvellous New Year’s Eve

Ring in 2023 with an evening of dining, drinking and entertainment with the black and gold-themed New Year’s Eve celebration. On 31 December 2022, prepare for a night of festivities with a lavish buffet dinner at Tabia Restaurant from 6pm onwards, featuring live music and entertainment or enjoy a five-course set menu dinner at Tall Trees Restaurant. Both dinners are priced at IDR 850,000++ per person, inclusive of pre-dinner cocktails and canapés at the Lobby Bar and access to the countdown party.

Welcome the first day of 2023 with a Jazzy Sunday Brunch on 1 January 2023, from 11am – 3pm at Tall Trees Restaurant. Revel in the barbecue brunch, where the young can enjoy various fun activities as the adults are serenaded with a live jazz performance. Priced at IDR 550,000++ per person.

More Festive Fun and Experiences for the Family

The resort has also curated a series of parties for the little ones (parents also welcomed to join, of course) at the Westin Family Kids Club, featuring fun games and activities, special Festive-themed arts and crafts, and a visit from Santa on Christmas. Guests can also enjoy a day of pampering at Heavenly Spa with the Detoxifying and Cleansing ritual, priced at IDR 1,400,000++ per person for the 90-minute treatment.

For more information or reservations, please call +62 361 301 8989 or visit linktr.ee/thewestinubud

The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud

Jalan Loh Tunduh, Banjar Kangetan, Ubud

+62 361 301 8989

westinubud.com