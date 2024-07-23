A Haven of Family Fun at Mövenpick Resort & Spa Jimbaran Bali

Nestled on the Jimbaran hillside, Mövenpick Resort & Spa Jimbaran Bali is beloved as one of the top family-friendly destinations in the area. Offering amenities and activities curated for families, this Jimbaran oasis ensures a remarkable stay for both adults and children.

Families will find comfort in the resort’s Family Prestige Rooms, where the vibrant colours and amenities have been designed to create a warm, welcoming space. The interconnected rooms guarantee comfort and convenience for families with children. Families seeking more space and privacy can opt for the Family Duplex Rooms, which showcases a mezzanine-style layout, allowing children to enjoy their own space on the second floor whilst parents can unwind on the first floor.

The resort’s Meera Kids Club is a two-level adventure zone boasting a captivating pirate-themed décor and engaging activities. The expansive kids club offers an array of activities including arts and crafts, interactive games, and more. There are also two dedicated children’s pools, including a toddler pool and a children’s pool with water splash features and slides.

Emphasising the importance of education and environmental awareness, the resort features the Stingless Bee House, where children can learn about the bees’ role in the ecosystem, and the Rabbit House, allowing interaction with bunnies and learning responsible pet care.

Additionally, guests can savour daily complimentary chocolate hour at the Katha Lobby Lounge & Library and scrumptious treats at Mövenpick Café, offering a buy-one-get-one deal on pastries every evening from 7pm.

For more information and reservations, please contact +62 811 389 1938 or email resort.bali.reservations@movenpick.com

