The southern coastline of Bali spans the tranquil fishing village of Jimbaran up to the dramatic limestone cliffs of Uluwatu. Just because they may not be as popular for family-centric activities, doesn’t mean there aren’t fun excursions and destinations for family adventures in Jimbaran & Uluwatu.

In fact, there are ample opportunities for excursions in Jimbaran and Uluwatu to discover nature, culture and leisure all in one trip. From the mangroves of Kedonganan and the cultural parks to sunny beach days in Uluwatu, one might want to consider these destinations for your upcoming summer holiday.

Family Activities in Jimbaran & Uluwatu

A Boat-Trip Through Benoa

Stretching from Serangan Island all the way down to the edges of Tanjung Benoa is a dense mangrove forest. Facing east towards the bay of Benoa, the forest protects the coastline from the sea’s erosion and continues to nurture an array of coastal flora and fauna, a haven and habitat beside the busying roadside.

On the east side of Kedonganan, across the road from the popular fish market, one will find Wana Segara Kertih, and harbour area and cooperative of fishermen. Together the cooperative offer tours through the mangroves, inviting guests to board their traditional jukung catamarans and cruise smoothly through narrow, peaceful channels between the thick mangrove forest.

There are 33 species of mangrove plants tangled within Taman Hutan Raya Ngurah Rai, a significant habitat for coastal wildlife. Up to 90 species of birds have been recorded here, from the Cerulean kingfisher to the chirping Javan munia. The most commonly sighted are the variety of herons and egrets, many of which nest and breed deep in the forest. They come swooping in dramatically overhead as they search for a branch to nest in. ‘Bird Point’ is the most populated area, accessed by a smaller boat, a cul de sac of sorts where the birds nest comfortably in numbers.

The tour continues out to Benoa Bay, taking you into the body of water that sits beneath the Mandala Tol Road, cars zipping on the causeway above. If you’re lucky you may spot a plane coming in to land. Out here on the waters of Benoa, you’re given a new and unique perspective of Bali’s coastline.

@wanasegarakertih | Wana Segara Kertih Kedonganan

Finding Pleasure in Pottery

Families looking to partake in a crafty activity can head to Jenggala located in Jimbaran. Established in 1976, Jenggala is one of the most renowned producers of quality handcrafted ceramic ware in Indonesia.

Their main flagship store in Jimbaran offers fun experiences for guests wanting to learn the art of pottery-making. Jenggala offers two different pottery-making classes, the basic hand-building technique class and the two-day wheel-throwing technique class.

Hand-building is the very basic technique of ceramic or pottery-making, which allows you to create forms using clay with your bare hands. The class will teach you the various techniques of pinching, coiling, and slab rolling. Unleash your inner craftsmanship and create your own functional tableware, vase or anything you can imagine.

Meanwhile, the wheel-throwing class is designed for beginners over a two-day course. You’ll learn the secrets of clay sculpting, refining your creations, and transforming them into beautiful ceramic masterpieces.

You’ll learn the art of hand-throwing from the ground up on the first day, where the instructors will guide you through the key techniques to throw clay, while on the second day, you’ll delve deeper into polishing your creations. Available from Wednesday to Sunday, these classes are available for adults and children aged 10 years and above.

Jenggala also offers the Paint-a-Pot programme available every day from 10am to 5pm. This programme presents a unique chance to discover your inner artist, allowing you the freedom to create, and take home a unique souvenir. Once finished, your creations will be fired in Jenggala’s on-site kilns

+62 361 703311 | jenggala.com | @jenggala_official

A Complex Made for Kids

For something a little more fast-paced in ‘the Bukit’, head over to Jimbaran Hub where a whole range of family-friendly activities can be found concentrated in one place. The complex has become a real community centre, encompassing an art space, skate and bike park, events area and, most exciting of all, a go-kart track!

Younger children can head to Jungle Play, a treehouse-styled playground that spans treetops and obstacles, with environment designed specially for children aged 2 to 6 years of age. For kids and teenagers who enjoy a bit of extreme sports, the complex’s Jet Bike and Skate Park provides an epic space skateboarders, BMXers and mountain bikers. The diverse skatepark has separate areas that include a shallow skate bowl to kicker ramps and quarter pipes, and other street skating elements. The park also has an academy where professional coaches can teach budding skaters new skills, or accompany them as they practice.

Finally, offering excitement for the whole family is Karting Star Bali Club, an outdoor go-kart track with twists and turns around the forested Jimbaran hillsides. The concrete, 400m long and 8m wide track is the perfect outlet for kids and adults who have a need for speed, where drivers can race each other in friendly competition. There are two different karts available, the faster and larger 270cc go-karts, made for drivers 10 years old and above (depending on ability), and smaller, slower karts for drivers aged between 6 to 8 years

+62 361 6200500 | jimbaranhub.com | @jimbaran.hub

Cultural Sights and Spectacles

Leaving Jimbaran behind and heading uphill towards Uluwatu, one of Bali’s most phenomenal landmarks awaits, inviting families on a more cultural-leaning discovery at the Garuda Wisnu Kencana (GWK) Cultural Park.

Inside the 60-hectare park, visitors can visit Bali’s most visible landmark, the Garuda Wisnu Kencan itself: an impressive 75-metre-tall statue that sits on a 46-metre pedestal with an overall height of 121 metres, made up of a staggering 4,000 tonnes of copper and bronze slabs.

Adding to the cultural experiences, GWK showcases 15 scheduled performances every day. Performed by the skilled dancers of GWK, the hourly lineup of performances are a showcase of different traditional dances and their stories. At 6pm, a special performance of the ‘Kecak Garuda Wisnu’ is held, a twist of the classic Kecak fire dance

+62 361 700808 | gwkbali.com | @gwkbali

Family Beachside Bliss

Dreamland Beach

Of course, we can’t talk about Jimbaran and Uluwatu without mentioning the amazing beaches of these areas. Little needs to be said about the highly popular Jimbaran Bay, a calm coastline with a wide sandy beach. Here, children can learn to surf on friendly waves, or even take up some standup paddle with the low currents in the protected bay affording safe paddling. With great restaurants and little beach clubs lining the beachfront, parents can keep watch as they luxuriate under the sun.

Now Uluwatu has many options when it comes to beaches, but not all are kid-friendly! Dreamland Beach, found within the New Kuta Golf complex in Pecatu is a great choice. Surrounded by rocky cliffs, the 200-metre-stretch Dreamland Beach offers safe fun under the sun. The water here is crystal clear and when then tide goes out the visible rock pools make for some curious exploration searching for crabs and ocean critters with the little ones. Rows of sun loungers, beach umbrellas and restaurants mean food and refreshments are always available.

Bingin Beach Padang Padang Beach

Bingin Beach is another top destination for beachgoers and surfers, many flock to the pristine coastline to catch the surf breaks or simply enjoy a fine day at the beach. Access is a little more difficult, however, with a long set of stairs down the cliffside to the beach. Finally, one of Uluwatu’s favourite day spots is Padang-Padang Beach, located in a much more developed area and home to the area’s hottest restaurants and cafés. Offering epic surf, stretches of Padang Padang offer white sand and turquoise waters that call for a cooling dip. At low tide, the surrounding cliffs reveal little caves for an exploration on foot.