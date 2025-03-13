Spend a Joyous Lebaran Celebration at Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort

As it’s almost halfway through Ramadan, those observing the holy month eagerly prepare to celebrate a joyous Eid al-Fitr (Lebaran) holiday at the end of March. To accommodate your Lebaran celebrations, Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort has prepared sumptuous feasts and an exclusive stay package to make your holiday unforgettable.

Lebaran is a time of togetherness, gratitude, and shared moments with loved ones. Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort becomes the perfect destination for gathering, offering families and friends a place to unwind, reconnect, and create cherished memories. Whether sharing stories over a leisurely beachfront breakfast at Daily Social, raising a toast to the festive season with handcrafted Eid beverages, or enjoying a relaxing stroll along Kuta Beach, each moment is designed for celebration.

For guests seeking exclusivity, the Suite Experience invites them to savour the spacious luxury of the ocean-facing suites, VIP amenities, and special in-room arrangements, ensuring a memorable holiday. Young guests will delight in special treats, a dedicated Kids Club, and engaging activities that showcase the essence of Balinese culture.

A Festive Lebaran Feast

Lebaran wouldn’t be complete without a sumptuous feast and guests can indulge in a lavish Lebaran Feast at Daily Social. The spread features an exquisite selection of traditional Indonesian delights and international specialties. From succulent Rendang and savoury Opor Ayam to the beloved Ketupat Sayur, each dish crafted to honour the flavours of the special occasion, culminating in the Idul Fitri-themed Sunday Social Brunch. Meanwhile, those seeking a seaside dining experience can head to Bene Italian Kitchen, where they can enjoy authentic Italian flavours infused with Balinese ingredients, all while gazing out at the stunning ocean vista.

A Family-Friendly Retreat at the Recently Renovated PlayHouse

Designed with families in mind, the newly renovated PlayHouse Kids Club offers a safe and engaging space for children to play and learn together. The club features fun-filled workshops, movie nights, and interactive storytelling sessions, while adults can relax by the infinity pool or enjoy rejuvenating spa treatments. Guests can also partake in curated cultural experiences such as canang-making and Balinese music performances, combining relaxation with cultural enrichment.

A Home Away from Home for the Holidays

Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort is more than just a getaway, it is a haven where travellers can feel at home, bringing families and loved ones together to celebrate traditions, create meaningful experiences, and cherish treasured memories. Boasting a prime beachfront location just a stone’s throw away from Beachwalk Shopping Mall and W XYZ at Aloft Bali Kuta, the resort seamlessly blends top-tier service with signature hospitality, ensuring that every guest experiences the warmth and joy of Lebaran in ultimate comfort.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 361 846 5555 or email Reservations.Balikuta@sheraton.com

