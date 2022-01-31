Those who have been to The Apurva Kempinski Bali will attest to the sense of grandeur and majesty that this five-star resort on the cliffs of Nusa Dua evokes. The resort summons the spirit of Indonesia’s great Javanese-Hindu Empire, the Majapahit; the empire which saw much of what is now the Indonesian archipelago fall under one rule, and whose cultural influence has transcended generations and become part of the country’s modern identity.

From the eight-metre gebyok carvings that divide the grand, open lobby; to the palatial resort compound that cascades down towards the sea like a giant terraced rice field, The Apurva Kempinski Bali gives its guests a taste of the exaclted lives Majapahit royalty may have lived. Bringing in design elements inspired, adapted and adopted by Indonesia’s rich cultural tapestry, the resort does pay homage to this history, and celebrates the Indonesian cultural identity.

In 2022, The Apurva Kempinski Bali is taking this mission further, launching a brand new programme that spotlights the diversity of Indonesia, highlighting seven main regions from around the archipelago, in a campaign aptly named, Unity in Diversity. The motto of Indonesia itself, Bhinneka Tunggal Ika.

The campaign will cover the regions of Sumatra, Java, Nusa Tenggara, Kalimantan, Sulawesi, Maluku and Papua, whereby elements of each region will be infused into the guest experiences found within the resort. This is portrayed through mystical stories from those regions, holistic treatments, culinary diversity, craftsmanship and traditional games.

Every two months, special events, exhibitions and displays by highly acclaimed artisans, will add to a year-long Mozaic which aims to display the diversity of the vast Indonesian archipelago.

Each of the resort’s eclectic dining venues will invite guests to explore the traditional dishes of each region, while holistic wisdom from different destinations will be presented at Apurva Spa. Jalak Family Club will introduce children to the wonders of traditional games.

A spectacular collaboration with the highly acclaimed profiles will be showcased. Highlights are the aromatic journey with Tanamera Coffee; effortless savoir-faire with Cyril Kongo; the archipelago through the lens of world-class anthropologist Dr Lawrence Blair; a series of art and craftsmanship activities with the well-known Raul Renanda; cultivating the next generation of leaders through vocational programmes with Politeknik Negeri Bali and the Bali Culinary Pastry School; a monthly jazz soiree in partnership with the world-renowned Ubud Village Jazz Festival; a majestic colossal performance with Institut Seni Indonesia; and a special exhibition with high-profile designers, such as Torang Sitorus, Asha Smara Darra, Era Soekamto and Franklin Firdaus.

This time, this award-winning resort continues to bring its diversity pillar to the forefront. “Here at The Apurva Kempinski Bali, we strive to celebrate Indonesia’s diversity every single day,” shared General Manager Vincent Guironnet. “We have been meticulously laying the groundwork to prepare the stage for this spectacular moment. It shows our identity in embracing the archipelago’s rich culture, and now, we are extremely excited to invite people to explore these unique experiences themselves.”

The Apurva Kempinski Bali

Jl. Raya Nusa Dua Selatan

@kempinskibali

kempinski.com/bali/