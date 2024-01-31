The island’s world-class food and beverage scene continues to grow and innovate, adding to the already fantastic variety of venues in which to eat, drink and enjoy. Brand new venues – be it a late-night speakeasy, the latest fine-dining destination or a comfy new café – are still popping up across Bali and herewith we bring you some of the most notable new kids in town. So, if you’re looking for the best new restaurants in Bali in 2024, or the most intriguing new bar don’t look any further.

Browse new restaurants in Bali by month:

JANUARY •

JANUARY UPDATE

New venues in Bali that opened in January 2024

Kilo Kitchen Pererenan

Catering to one of Bali’s up-and-coming neighbourhoods, Kilo Kitchen Pererenan welcomes diners into a handsomely designed restaurant space, channelling the same design ethos of its counterpart in Seminyak.

Whilst its predecessor displayed a sophisticated, semi-industrial look, with its cool glass and concrete foundations, the Pererenan venue takes a more natural approach, with wooden wall panelling and furnishings creating a warmer atmosphere. Floor rugs, consciously placed indoor plants, and handpicked art hung on select walls give the space a welcoming living room feel. A terrace space allows for outdoor, al-fresco dining among the foliage as well.

The menu at Kilo Kitchen Pererenan mirrors that served in Seminyak, presenting the brand’s now signature style of fusion cuisine. The approach is a reflection of the journey of the Founders: two Latin Americans finding a home in Asia.

The menu presents Raw, small and Salad starters, made to share; plus hearty mains and desserts. Dishes include creations like the ‘Truffled Tai Yuzu Roll’, the ‘Seafood Ceviche’ served with wonton crisps, ‘Corn Furikake’ with chipotle mayo and nori, and Crispy Soft Shell Crap with compressed watermelon squares. From the mains, long-time favourites include ‘Squid Ink Rice’, ‘Tiger Prawn and Cream of Ebiko Pasta’ and ‘Grilled Wagyu Steak (MB6)’. Consulting Chef Jethro Vincent, who also curates the cuisine at Maize Bali, leads a skilled brigade in the open kitchen, where a focus on locally sourced ingredients makes its way onto the menu.

A generous selection of Kilo-style cocktails and mocktails, imported wines and premium spirits complement the menu offerings. Open from 7am to midnight, Kilo Kitchen Pererenan also serves breakfast and lunch presenting separate menus, with fresh juices, health drinks and smooth coffees available.

+62819-3400-0022 | @kilobali_pererenan | kilo-collective. com

Dome at Desa Potato Head

The aptly named Dome welcomes diners into the intriguing, bunker-esque space found adjacent to the poolside of Potato Head Studios. What was once the home of plant-based restaurant, Tanaman (set to reopen soon, watch this space), is now a cool and casual destination in which to enjoy natural wines and bites.

Enthusiasts of architecture and design will likely marvel at the interiors of Dome, where the seemingly incongruent manage to blend perfectly: teak wood seating, space blue floors and steel table tops converge beneath a concave earthen-styled structure. The atmosphere created is the juxtaposition of a retro-future, a vintage-cosmic look and feel.

The dishes at Dome draw a tight focus on locally sourced produce. These are served as small sharing plates that aim to complement a drinking and gathering experience. Some highlights include the ‘Octopus Croquette’, with aioli and nori powder; ‘Beef and Oyster Tartare’; a ‘Tomato Salad’ which features watermelon kimchi and local berries; ‘Cuttlefish Noodles’ in a chicken broth.

Dome’s drinks list is a response to the growing popularity of natural wines. The variety available is impressive, with sparkling, white, orange, rosé, red and sweet natural wines — labelled for those in the know, after their particular preferences be it biodynamic, organic or pét-nat, etc. A good selection is available by the glass. The cocktails and mocktails also have a local focus, using now high-quality, Bali-made liquors and wines and local fruits and produce to flavour and infuse.

Open Wednesday to Sunday, with bar open 3pm to 11pm, dinner starting from 5pm.

+62 361 6207979 | restaurants.seminyak@potatohead.co | seminyak.potatohead.co

Cannelé, The Mulia, Mulia Resort & Villas

There’s a brand new reason to visit The Mulia, Mulia Resort & Villas in Nusa Dua with the opening of Cannelé, a sophisticated patisserie showcasing a range of sweet and savoury delights. Found at The Mulia Bali’s terrace, overlooking the resort’s pools and ocean view, Cannelé invites guests to savour a wide range of perfectly prepared pastries, cakes and freshly baked bread.

Named after the favourite French pastry, the cannéle de Bordeaux, visitors can expect creations that pay the utmost respect to artisanal French baking, with a dedicated team led by Corporate Executive Pastry Chef, Michael Pretet. This is showcased throughout the day as the talented patissiers put their skills on display, preparing different products live at the centre of the shop. No expense was spared to ensure the quality of their pastries, even bringing in two specialised chocolate tempering machines to create the smoothest, silkiest chocolate creations.

You’ll find a wide selection of enticing savoury bites, with delicatessen offerings including freshly baked flatbreads, baguette sandwiches, quiche, salad-filled pastries, Korean garlic bread and curry puffs. Of course, the sweet delights are the most enticing with delectable viennoiseries like danish pastries, croissants, pain au chocolat and turnovers; gorgeously decorated tarts and cakes, including burnt Basque cheesecake to opera cake, and signature Mulia Tiramisu. Savour pastry snacks from madeleines and macarons, choux and petit gateaux, as well as a wide selection of Mulia-made confectionary. Selections can be purchased to take home, or indeed enjoyed at Cannelé alongside wines, teas or a wide selection of single-origin Indonesian coffee.

@cannelemulia | muliadining.com/bali/cannele

Ganesha Ek Sanskriti, Nusa Dua

The Ayodya Resort Bali in Nusa Dua now showcases Indian cuisine amongst its vast dining repertoire with the opening of Ganesha Ek Sanskriti Restaurant, in partnership with PT Ganesha Sanskriti Indonesia.

Ganesha Ek Sanskriti is an institution in Indonesia, opening in Jakarta in 2003 and spreading with popularity to Yogyakarta and Bali. Serving authentic Indian cuisine, the restaurant celebrates rich traditions and the vibrant tapestry of Indian culture through food and flavour.

The menu is a culinary exploration across India’s vast and diverse regions, curated by the talented team of chefs spearheaded by Indian Chef Nitesh Singh. Savour South Indian delicacies like ‘Uthappam’, a savory pancake with crispy golden edges and soft centre topped with tomato onion , vegetables or paneer; or the classic ‘Dosa’, A crispy crepe made from a batter of fermented lentil and rice. Fragrant and complex dishes of North India can be found too, from the creamy ‘Butter Chicken’ to the spicier ‘Rogan Josh’ and ‘Vindaloo’. Delicious vegetarian options are aplenty as well, such as the ‘Malai Kofta Curry’, cottage cheese dumplings stuffed with dry fruits, simmered in rich cashew nut gravy; ‘Aloo Gobhi’, florets of cauliflower simmered in spices; and of course ‘Dal Makhni’ and ‘Dhaba Dal’ available. Diners will find a range of tandoori grill favourites, seven types of authentic tandoor breads, plus fragrant rice options.

The restaurant nestles amidst the tranquil and verdant landscapes of the Ayodya Resort Bali. It boasts a timeless ambience that seamlessly merges traditional Indonesian motifs with contemporary design elements, resulting in an inviting space that emanates warmth. The interiors echo the essence of Indian art and architecture, where intricate details and superb craftsmanship adorn every corner, integrating with the theme and architecture of the resort.

+62 361 771 102 (ext. 3606) | ganeshasanskriti.com