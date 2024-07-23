After Rock is Jimbaran’s newest nightlife destination, inviting guests to celebrate late into the night. Set inside the expansive AYANA Bali, this newly opened bar, lounge and entertainment venue marks the 30th dining and entertainment outlet of the integrated estate.

Complementing its sister venue, Rock Bar, known as one of Bali’s most iconic sunset spots, After Rock allows guests to keep the revelries going after the sun goes down. This purpose-built, two-storey building has a capacity of up to 325 people and encompasses six distinct areas, including elegant lounges, a stage and a dance floor. Serving top-tier cocktails, refined dining options, plus superb entertainment, After Rock is a welcome addition to South Bali’s premier nightlife scene, offering the rare opportunity for a late night in the Jimbaran area.

Across the different floors, guests can experience the state-of-the-art instalments that really set this venue apart. The ground floor stage can accommodate 130 guests and will feature renowned DJs, live bands, and cabaret performers in front of a 9-metre-tall kinetic laser video wall. Adding to that is an elegant VIP Room next door that hosts private gatherings for up to 35 guests; a separate mezzanine floor with a capacity for up to 30 guests; a stylish adjacent VIP Room for up to 25 people, perfect for intimate gatherings. Both VIP rooms offer the option to listen to and watch the live entertainment from the main stage, play their own music, or host private karaoke parties.

Finally, After Rock’s rooftop boasts views of the lush gardens and architectural splendour of SAKA Museum , AYANA’s Balinese cultural centre. Hosting up to 100 guests, the rooftop is perfect for larger celebrations and unique dining experiences, and as a space for lounge guests to enjoy AYANA’s fresh air and gaze at the stars in a relaxed ambience.

Open daily from 7pm to 2am, remains open until 3am on Fridays and Saturdays.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 811 3831 2336 or follow their official Instagram page.

After Rock

Jl. Karang Mas Sejahtera, Jimbaran

+62 811 3831 2336

@afterrockbali

ayana.com/bali