Jamie Oliver Kitchen Kuta Beach reaches a new milestone as they celebrate their 10th anniversary on 20 May 2025. This marks a decade of achievement and excellence in delivering fresh cuisine and rich flavours in the heart of Kuta. In recognition of its accomplishments, the Jamie Oliver Kitchen Kuta Beach team organised a series of social activities throughout May.

The month-long celebration included a variety of wonderful activities, such as the Catering for Sole Family Kids Fun Day on 15 May 2025 at Hard Rock Hotel Bali. The Jamie Oliver Kitchen Kuta Beach team prepared and provided delightful and wholesome meals to impoverished children and their families.

Meanwhile, on 28 May 2025, the team took a stroll to Kuta Beach for a baby turtle release activity as a way to give back to the local environment. In line with the Jamie Oliver Restaurant Group’s belief in supporting a sustainable and fairer future in the industry, Jamie Oliver Kitchen Kuta Beach is steadfast in supporting local suppliers, producers, and the environment, such as the Kuta Beach Sea Turtle Conservation Centre.

Following the turtle release, they also welcomed students from the neighbouring elementary school, SDN 3 Kuta, to participate in a cooking class led by Chef Yuda and his team. The children were invited to learn how to cook Pizza and Pasta dishes alongside the accompanying teachers. The cooking activity concluded with a delightful experience of enjoying the dishes they created and other indulgences that had been thoughtfully prepared in advance by the team.

“We believe that each dish we serve has the power to bring people together. As we look to the future, Jamie Oliver Kuta Beach is committed to offering warm service through its varied menus, fostering a welcoming environment for friends and family to gather while in Bali,” shared Shane Coates, General Manager of Hard Rock Hotel Bali and Jamie Oliver Kitchen Kuta Beach.

An exclusive limited anniversary dish was also showcased for all diners to indulge in, and a small yet meaningful gift was presented to all the diners on 31 May 2025 as a token of appreciation. The entire Jamie Oliver Kitchen Kuta beach team extends their heartfelt thanks for the loyalty and support received as they look forward to continue this journey for many more years to come.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 361 762 118 or visit @jamieoliverkitchenid

Jamie Oliver Kitchen Bali

Jl. Pantai Kuta, Banjar Mas Pande, Kuta

+62 361 762 118

@jamieoliverkitchenid

jamieoliverkitchen-id.com