Perched 20 metres above the dramatic cliffs of Nusa Penida, Adiwana Warnakali Resort presents a refined island retreat where panoramic ocean views and tranquil surroundings take centre stage.

Designed to follow the natural contours of the cliff and oriented towards the sea with views stretching to the majestic Mount Agung, Adiwana Warnakali Resort offers an intimate setting suited to couples, honeymooners, and leisure travellers seeking a slower pace of island life.

Each suite is thoughtfully positioned to maximise the scenery, featuring private balconies that open out to uninterrupted coastal vistas. The resort’s cliffside pool and sun deck provide a serene vantage point, inviting guests to unwind as the light shifts across the horizon from day to dusk.

Beyond its accommodation, Adiwana Warnakali curates a well-rounded stay through its integrated facilities. Ocean-view dining at Warnakali Restaurant showcases a menu of international and local flavours, while Tejas Spa Warnakali offers restorative treatments designed to rejuvenate both body and mind. For those drawn to the ocean, the resort’s on-site dive facility provides direct access to Nusa Penida’s celebrated underwater world, making it an ideal base for marine exploration.

Conveniently located within reach of the island’s main harbour, the resort also supports seamless arrivals with organised transfers and personalised arrangements. Blending thoughtful service, scenic beauty, and curated experiences, Adiwana Warnakali stands as a distinctive escape, where relaxation and discovery exist in perfect harmony.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 812 3775 5661 or visit adiwanawarnakali.com

Adiwana Warnakali Resort – Nusa Penida

Sakti, Nusa Penida, Kabupaten Klungkung, Bali 80771

+62 812 3775 5661

@adiwanawarnakali

adiwanawarnakali.com



