Located in the Sanur Health and Wellness Special Economic Zone (SEZ), Bali International Hospital has begun operations, marking a milestone moment for the island’s –and Indonesia’s– ambition to become a global healthcare destination.

What makes BIH different from any medical destination is its designation as an SEZ, which for the first time will allow foreign doctors and medical organisations to practice and operate legally in Indonesia. International partners have already been established and the hospital has announced partnerships with Icon Cancer Centre and Icon Group (Australia) for oncology services, Innoquest and Pathology Asia Holdings (Singapore) for diagnostics, Hong Kong Asia Medical Group (HKAM) and Sapporo Cardiovascular Center (Japan) for cardiology, as well a SingHealth (Singapore) for medical education and professional development.

In its own right, Bali International Hospital is set to deliver international services in the field of medical care. The centre is found across 67,564 square metres of near-beachfront land, with the high-class hospital itself featuring 255 beds, 38 intensive care units, 8 operating rooms, 4 catheterisation labs and 5 ‘Centers of Excellence’.

Initial services include Oncology (Cancer Care), Cardiology (Heart Health), Emergency Services, Integrated Clinics, Radiology and Radiotherapy, and comprehensive Medical Check-Ups (MCU). These are bolstered by state-of-the-art technologies and facilities like PET-CT, MRI 3.0 Tesla, 256-slice CT scanner, Varian TrueBeam, and SagiNova Brachytherapy.

“What’s happening here is historic,” says Dr. Noel Yeo, Chief of Commercial & Commercial, Bali International Hospital. “We are not just treating diseases—we’re transforming lives, empowering professionals, and building a healthcare system that Indonesia can be proud of.”

Sanur Health and Wellness Special Economic Zone‘s objective is to reduce the need for Indonesia-based patients to travel abroad for world-class healthcare, and instead create a new demand for incoming visitors who can utilise these services whilst simultaneously enjoying the island’s usual appeals, i.e. Bali’s natural, cultural and lifestyle experiences and destinations.

Bali International Hospital

Jl. Bypass Ngurah Rai, Sanur

[email protected]

bih.id