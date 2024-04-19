Sanur has seen the reopening of one of Bali’s most historic accommodations, Bali Beach Hotel, in conjunction with the opening of a brand new hotel, The Meru, Sanur.

The two hotels have opened in a newly branded complex known as The Sanur, a ‘Special Economic Health Zone’ set to become Bali’s destination for medical and health tourism, which includes the the Bali International Hospital currently being built.

For the nostalgia-inclined, the reopening of the Bali Beach Hotel will surely draw interest. First opened in 1966 — a project initiated by Indonesia’s founding father, President Soekarno — as InterContinental Bali Beach Hotel, the destination underwent many name changes over the decades. Today, it returns to its original roots and pays homage to its history.

Bali Beach Hotel – Executive Suite The Meru Sanur – Presidential Site

The entire ten-storey property has been renovated, with 273 sea-facing rooms and suites, all of which have been completely refurbished. Its tagline “Reviving Heritage: Rebirth of a Legacy” portrays the objective to embrace and celebrate its past and join the growing global interest in ‘historic hotels’. Through its new design, interiors, products, dining and experience offerings, the hotel aims to present Indonesian culture and heritage throughout. Bali Beach Hotel is part of the newly established Heritage Hotel Collection of Injourney, Indonesia’s state-owned hospitality company. The hotel’s relaunch saw the opening of the new Bali Beach Convention, a luxurious beachfront event and conference centre.

In conjunction was the opening of a brand new luxury hotel The Meru, Sanur. It has been introduced as an elevated five-star experience of Indonesian hospitality, and is listed as part of Injourney’s Luxury Collection under the ‘Meru’ brand, meaning ‘mountain’ or ‘peak’ in ancient Sanskrit.

The Meru, Sanur, built adjacent to Bali Beach Hotel, is an all-suite resort, featuring 184 suites across a range of categories: Deluxe (83 sqm), Corner (98 sqm), Premier (125sqm), Meru (160sqm) and the most prestigious category, Presidential Suite (209sqm). The resort is also home to one international restaurant, a kids club, a fitness centre, Svasana Spa, and a swimming pool overlooking the white sands of Sanur Beach.

The Meru Sanur & Bali Beach Hotel

Jalan Hang Tuah, Sanur

+62 361 201 2000

themerusanur.com | balibeachsanur.com