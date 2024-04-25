Ubud’s social scene welcomes a vibrant new addition catered especially towards those who enjoy ice-cold pints with the opening of Juggan Sky , an eclectic beer garden blessed with exotic sunset panoramas.

Nestled amidst the lush highlands of Ubud, Juggan Sky is poised to be a versatile hotspot for casual social gatherings as well as an exclusive venue to host private events with its eclectic ambience effortlessly combining relaxation and sophistication.

Juggan Sky sets itself apart with its wide-ranging collection of beers available, from local craft brews such as IOI, Canard , Kura Kura , and Island Brewing to international beers, ensuring casual drinkers and beer connoisseurs alike will find something to their liking.

Additionally, the venue also features an innovative cocktail menu concocted by the talented mixologists, including Classic Cocktails such as Negroni and Espresso Martini; Long Drink Cocktails such as Aperol Spritz and G&T Arkamara; Juggan Sky Sunantara specials such as Kintamani Martiin and Sunantara Mule.

When it comes to bites, the talented kitchen team has created a gourmet food menu that pairs perfectly with the beers, including a variety of Sandos and Burgers, Pastas, and bites to share. The venue also offers the Juggan Sky Omakase, a 2 to 4-course beer-paired menu.

The garden’s design elements encapsulate a balance of natural beauty and modern aesthetics, resulting in a lively ambience in a serene setting where guests can relax and cherish the company of friends and family. Whether it’s catching up over drinks, celebrating special occasions, or simply marvelling at magical sunset views, Juggan Sky provides the ideal setting.

Accommodating to private events, Juggan Sky offers bespoke packages that cater to a range of occasions, from intimate gatherings to larger events. With its unique setting, it strives to be a preferred venue for those looking to host exquisite events.

Open daily from 12pm to 11pm, the beer garden welcomes guests to savour its eclectic offerings and soak in the stunning ambience and natural surroundings.

For more information or reservations, please call +62 823 4045 2707 or visit their official Instagram page @juggansky for more updates.

Juggan Sky

Jl. Katik Lantang, Singakerta, Ubud

+62 823 4045 2707

journey@juggans.com

juggans.com