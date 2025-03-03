Andaz Bali is thrilled to be the first hotel in Southeast Asia to collaborate with KAKAO FRIENDS, the beloved characters inspired by emoticons from the popular South Korean instant messaging app, KakaoTalk.

This exciting partnership introduces curated food and beverage experiences, including a playful KAKAO FRIENDS Afternoon Tea at Village Square. Available every Saturday and Sunday from 2pm to 5pm, this special edition afternoon tea offers the perfect weekend pastime for family and friends.

Featuring an array of sweet and savoury delights with adorable presentations, the menu includes a mini mango bingsu as an amuse-bouche. Sweet treats range from a lemon macaron, chocolate bar, frangipani sphere, and rosy berry tart to a luwak craquelin puff pastry, pandan cake, and strawberry pavlova. On the savoury side, guests can enjoy sweet corn éclair, babi guling croquettes, spicy chicken burger, and homemade scones.

For beverages, guests can indulge in free-flow Andaz blend coffee by Tanamera or Kopi Bali, or Loose tea by Made Tea. Those looking for a refreshing option can choose from a homemade iced tea selection featuring rosella, lychee, and lemongrass ginger flavours. The Afternoon Tea is priced at IDR 295,000 nett per person.

Meanwhile, guests craving a midday bite can savour Ryan’s Spicy Chicken Burger, served with organic salad or golden fries. This crispy, fiery chicken burger is available daily from 12pm to 5pm for IDR 135,000++.

For an even more immersive experience, families can book the limited-time “KAKAO FRIENDS in Bali” room package. Guests will stay in one of two KAKAO FRIENDS-inspired Garden Pool Villas, enjoying a vibrant and playful atmosphere along with exclusive package benefits.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 361 3201234 or visit andazbali.com

Andaz Bali

Jl. Danau Tamblingan No.89a, Sanur,

+62 361 3201234

info.andazbali@andaz.com

andazbali.com