With wood-fired grill restaurants all the rage at the moment, one Seminyak hotspot presents a fresh take. Fu House adds some Asian persuasion to flame-flavoured dishes, taking direct inspiration from the continent’s most celebrated cuisine.

A city-pop soundtrack welcomes you into this bustling restaurant, which perfectly complements the chic, retro aesthetic. With its low-seated, mid-century lounge space, HiFi speakers, metal catering chairs and wood-panel wrapped interiors, Fu House has pulled of a cool and modern reinterpretation of a 50’s Chinatown eatery. Done deliberately, it comes off as both fun and stylish, definitely in line with restaurant’s Asian grill direction.

When it comes to Fu House’s menu offerings, both the bar and kitchen team did their research, travelling to hidden gems in Hong Kong, Bangkok and more to catch a wide net of inspiration from the region. These eye-opening explorations are evident in their menu, full of punchy, zingy, satisfying flavours.

The menu is made for sharing, with plate-passing encouraged to keep the table abuzz. You’ll find Smalls & Salads, Curries, Wok specialities and Wood-Fired delights. Highlights include the ‘Beef Tartare’ with spicy aioli and rice crisps, tender ‘Panang Curry’ with wood-grilled lamb, the ‘Char Siu Pork’ with apples and peanuts and the ‘Beef Picanha with Asian Chimichurri’. Fresh ingredients are flamed kissed, bringing out that smokey, charred characteristic, doused in beautiful Asian sauces and spices. Desserts feature some exciting new indulgences, including the ‘Chocolate Crèmeux’ with caramelised banana, or a refreshing ‘Watermelon Granita with Chocolate Mousse.’

When it comes to drinks, Group Mixologist Arey Barker innovates behind the bar, like with ‘Coconut Agave’ (fat-washed Aperol, tequila blanco, coconut cream and agave syrup), or ‘Ginger Apple,’ (Pisco, limo, honey, lemon, ginger, apple, sage). Meanwhile, Group Wine Specialist Gosha Tychinski has curated a list of natural wines that pair perfectly with the strong Asian grill flavours.

Don’t want to think? Opt for the ‘Feed Me’ option where the chefs will prepare a smorgasbord of some of their favourites for you to enjoy for a set price.

Fu House

Jl. Petitenget No. 123X Seminyak

+62 811 397 4433 (WA)

@fuhouse.seminyak

fuhouseseminyak.co