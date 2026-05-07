A golfer’s paradise awaits in North Lombok, merging island-style hospitality and championship-level golf into one enviable experience. At Sira Beach Golf & Country Club – HOUSE Sira Lombok, guests can immerse themselves in Lombok’s natural landscape, whether they are there to stay or play.

Taking its name from the pristine Pantai Sira coastline, this unique getaway welcomes guests into an expansive estate that spreads from the island’s rugged landscapes, down to glistening white sand shores. Two distinct experiences unfold here.

Sira Beach Golf & Country Club is Lombok’s sole international 18-hole, par 72, 6.245-metre championship course. Masterfully designed by Peter Thompson, Michael Wolveridge and Perret, the course offers an unbeatable environment, with holes running parallel to the beach or enjoying views to the Gili Islands, and others backdropped by the majestic Mt. Rinjani – the on-course enjoyment is complemented by the Clubhouse and Country Club.

Meanwhile, HOUSE Sira Lombok is the resort component of this all-encompassing destination. Designed as a home-away-from-home, the accommodation blends comfort, functionality, and modern living. The rooms are equipped with a king-size bed, private balcony, and refined parquet wood flooring, offering tranquil views of the golf course or pool.

For the ultimate golf escape, take advantage of their ‘Stay & Play’ package, which includes a one-night stay in a Grand Deluxe room, one round of 18-hole golf for one player, breakfast for two, along with access to the hotel and clubhouse facilities. Stay & Play is a seamless way to enjoy this immersive destination.

Jl. Raya Tanjung, Sira, Sigar Penjalin, North Lombok

+62 819 0738 7000

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