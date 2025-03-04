Klook x Kafin Interior

Klook, a leading travel services activities booking platform, has teamed up with the premium coffee brand, Kaf:in, to open Klook & Kaf:in Café Lounge, the largest café lounge within Ngurah Rai International Airport.

Established in 2014, Klook is a Hong Kong-based online travel company that provides bookings and tickets to experiences including tours and experiences, tourist attractions, public transport and accommodation to the international market.

Open 24/7, the newly-opened Klook & Kaf:in Café Lounge is located in the International Arrivals area, catering to travellers with a welcoming space to unwind and recharge in-between their travels, whether it’s pre- or post-flight. Boasting an expansive space, the lounge provides a combination of comfort and convenience, featuring both indoor and outdoor seating, a dedicated smoking area, chill zones with bean bags, air-conditioning, and high-speed Wi-Fi, providing an ideal hub for travellers and the general public.

Klook x Kafin 2
Klook x Kafin 1

Here, guests can savour various freshly brewed coffee, delectable pastries, refreshing beers, and other beverages in a thoughtfully designed modern and stylish setting. Klook & Kaf:in Café Lounge offers more than just a pick-up point for airport transfer customers but travellers can also make bookings for activities on the spot, kicking off their Bali escapades even before leaving the airport.

