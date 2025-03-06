Blissful Serenity This Day of Silence at Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort

Retreat to the pristine coastline of Nusa Dua this Nyepi in Bali, where the opulent Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort invites guests to embark on a journey of quiet reflection and peaceful solitude during the Day of Silence.

Whilst all activities across the entire island come to a complete halt during the upcoming Nyepi, embrace the serenity of the Balinese Day of Silence in the sumptuous indulgence of Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort . The luxurious five-star resort prepared the ultimate escape with exclusive accommodation packages to ensure guests enjoy a remarkable stay.

Available for stays from 28-30 March 2025, the “Silent Escape” package offers accommodation in a Luxury Room starting from IDR 3,300,000nett per night with a minimum two-night stay. The package includes daily breakfast, a one-time lunch, and one-time “Kolaborasa” dinner for 2 adults and 1 child under 12 years old during Nyepi Day.

On Nyepi Day (29 March), guests are in for a treat as the resort’s iconic “Kolaborasa” gourmet collaboration returns, showcasing staple Balinese delicacies. This year’s “Kolaborasa” will feature renowned dishes from Babi Guling Karya Rebo, WAHAHA Pork Ribs, and Nasi Ayam Kedewatan Ibu Mangku. Available for dinner from 6pm onwards, “Kolaborasa” is priced at IDR 699,000++ per person.

Those wanting to stay active during their Nyepi stay can partake in recreational activities, including exclusive yoga sessions led by renowned yoga practitioner, Wayan Viqtim. Guests who participate in the recreational activities are entitled to complimentary spa giveaways.

Find out more about the Silent Escape package here!

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 811 3869 354 or email H9078@sofitel.com

Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort

Kawasan Pariwisata ITDC, Lot N5, Nusa Dua

+62 811 3869 354

H9078@sofitel.com

sofitelbalinusadua.com