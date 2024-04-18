Discover a magnificent tropical escape amidst the pristine coastline of Nusa Dua, where ultimate opulence and luxurious comfort beckons. Boasting a seamless blend of authentic Balinese charm with French Elegance, experience a lavish and sophisticated oceanfront retreat at the five-star Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort.

Fresh off its 10-year milestone, Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort continues to maintain its status as a top luxury destination in Bali. Embodying quintessential French-inspired grandeur, this beachfront oasis boasts 413 exquisite rooms, including 22 suites and 17 private villas set within the expansive resort’s lush tropical gardens, lagoon pools, and a collection of outstanding resort facilities.

On this issue’s Room Raider, we invite you to discover the resort’s top-tier Prestige Suite, a spacious 120 sqm suite that features a separate living and dining area, luxe bathroom with separate rain shower and luxury bathing amenities, dedicated butler service, nightly turn-down service, complimentary broadband internet access and more.

Staying in the Prestige Suite, of course, comes with its exclusive set of exquisite benefits, including access to Club Millésime – the resort’s executive lounge and bar. Inspired by the French ‘Art de Recevoir’. Here, guests can enjoy private and express check-in and check-out services. Featuring indoor and outdoor terrace seating, Prestige Suite guests can enjoy daily benefits including breakfast (6.30am to 11am), afternoon high tea (3pm to 5pm), cocktail hour and canapés including an extensive selection of wines (5.30pm to 7.30pm).

Following its renovations in 2022, the Prestige Suite has been refurbished with a brighter and more contemporary ambience, boasting new granite tiles, additional lighting under the bed, a new interior colour palate showcasing sleek white walls, grey-hued furnishings and wooden elements, and premium L’Occitane products as in-room amenities.

As you walk into the Prestige Suite, you’ll be welcomed with a large living room and dining area that features a fully-stocked minibar with coffee and tea-making appliances, a dining table that doubles as a working space, a flat-screen LCD TV, a cosy sofa and chairs, and a pantry complete with a refrigerator, microwave, kitchenware, and kitchen sink.

The living room opens to the spacious private balcony through its floor-to-ceiling glass sliding doors, where you can unwind on the plush sofa and bask in the serenity of the resort as you soak in views of the swaying palm trees, the stunning ocean vista, and the beachfront spa bales on the verdant resort grounds.

Adjacent to the living room is the bedroom, separated by an intricately designed sliding door, featuring a king-sized bed with comfortable bedding with a snug sofa bed at the foot of the bed, a flat-screen LCD TV, floor-to-ceiling windows, and what is probably one of the suite’s most unique feature, its in-bedroom bathtub elevated on a wooden platform. The stylish bathroom features a rain shower, a cutting-edge toilet, a double vanity with touchscreen LED bathroom mirrors with an anti-fog feature, bathrobes, and other five-star bathroom amenities.

When it comes to dining, leisure and wellbeing, the world-class resort offers plenty of high-end facilities, services and activities at guests’ pleasure. Savour its repertoire of culinary destinations, from the Pan Asian restaurant, Kwee Zeen; the beachfront Toya Beach Bar & Grill , the lobby-level Le Bar; the poolside L’OH Pool Bar; the Ismaya-managed Manarai Beach House; and the signature Italian dining venue, Cucina , renowned for its iconic Sunday Brunch.

Guests on a journey of well-being can discover a revolutionary to fitness, where the resort offers dedicated relaxation and workout areas. From the two outdoor swimming pools, and the cutting-edge fitness centre to the rejuvenating treatments at Sofitel Spa. Sofitel Spa is dedicated to the well-being of the body and the mind, combining ancient traditions from around the globe with refined Balinese rituals to create a revitalising experience, where guests can enjoy treatments at the spa or the outdoor bales.

Guests can also stay active at the resort’s facilities including the tennis and beach volleyball courts or partake in recreational activities such as aquarobics, yoga, cycling, cooking class, boot camp, and archery.

With its first-class and personalised experiences through outstanding services, superb dining destinations, excellent activities and facilities, rest assured that your stay at the Prestige Suite will be simply Magnifique.

Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort

Lot N5, Kawasan ITDC Nusa Dua, Bali

+62 361 849 2888

H9078@sofitel.com

sofitel.accor.com