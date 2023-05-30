Since reopening its doors to the public in December 2022 , the revamped Cucina Brunch at Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort has showcased its thrilling new concept to culinary aficionados in Bali. Adding to their offerings, the Cucina Brunch now extends its experience, inviting guests to enjoy the Nusa Dua beachfront at Toya Beach Bar & Grill for some extended afternoon indulgence.

Boasting its fresh new look and revamped culinary offerings under the leadership of Italian head chef, Patrizia Battolu, Cucina Brunch spoils diners’ palates with an exquisite array of Italian, Spanish, French and Asian stations, along with fresh seafood, cured meats, homemade pasta, and a sumptuous spread of cheeses and sweet desserts, all made with fresh locally-sourced ingredients and authentic flavours.

As one of the most popular Sunday brunches on the island, Cucina Brunch allows patrons to enjoy an indulgent weekend and take their time to savour the enticing culinary offerings with the long leisurely brunch that goes from 11am to 3pm. But now, the afternoon indulgence is getting even longer with the addition of Seaside Delight.

Following the brunch at Cucina, guests are invited to make their way to Toya Beach Bar & Grill and settle into the cosy ambience of the beachfront venue for a soirée by the sea. Take in the picturesque vista of Nusa Dua’s pristine coastline with a drink in hand, pass-around bites, happy hour offerings, and a live DJ performance to set the mood. The gorgeous setting is an idyllic place to sit back, relax, and savour the precious moments in life. All of this is included in your brunch experience, extending the indulgence from 3pm to 5pm.

Moreover, if you fancy yourself a bit of golf session, you can take a swing of the biodegradable golf balls containing fish food for a fun activity whilst also feeding the fish in the open water. The Cucina Brunch also grants guests free access to the resort’s pool for those who need a post-brunch leisurely swim.

The Cucina Brunch is available every Sunday from 11am – 3pm with prices starting from IDR 888,000++ per person. Children under 6 years old dine for free and children 6-12 years old dine for IDR 388,000++ per child. The Seaside Delight at Toya Beach Bar & Grill starts from 3pm – 5pm.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 811 3820 3740 or email fb.reservation@sofitelbalinusadua.com

Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort

Lot N5, ITDC Tourism Complex Nusa Dua

+62 361 849 2888

fb.reservation@sofitelbalinusadua.com

sofitelbalinusadua.com