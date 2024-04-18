In the spirit of R.A. Kartini and her dedication to women’s empowerment, ​​Apurva Spa proudly collaborates with The Yoga Barn to present a transformative one-day program exclusively for women, title EMPOWER HER.

Join The Apurva Kempinski Bali for mindful workshops and holistic sessions, designed to foster personal development and well-being. Participation in the event supports Bali WISE, an education programme by the ROLE Foundation aimed at empowering and providing employment for marginalised women in Bali.

During this special program, you can learn from wellness experts Agustian Supriatna and Anika Gunawan as they guide you through transformative practices, fostering self-acceptance and growth.

The full-day programme includes the following experiences:

• Morning Stretching

• Pranayama : Mindful Breathing

• The Art of Balance : Self Love

• Journaling and Letting Go

• Power Yoga

• Candle Night Sound Healing Meditation

21 April 2024 | 7:00 – 20:00

Advance reservation is required. Prices:

IDR 1,000,000 nett for the full-day program

IDR 850,000nett for BCA Credit Card Holder

All proceeds from this event will be donated to the ROLE Foundation and Bali Wise Program to support young Indonesian women in education and training.

Whatsapp: +62 811 3821 5341

Email: spareservation.bali@kempinski.com

E-booklet program: click here