Taking place from 19 April to 4 May 2024 at Joshua District comes the third iteration of the ‘Stigma Collective Exhibition’, featuring the works of nine visual artists and four poets.

Founded in April 2023 by Skinner Ohrami and Geofanny Tambunan, Stigma Collective Exhibition brings a variety of different artists together to reflect on challenges of stigma across different issues. With events scheduled every 3-4 months, each exhibition is a platform through which creatives can freely express their voices through artistic mediums, highlighting themes of social advocacy and inclusivity.

Beyond an exhibition, the collective has become a movement, growing with every event in both medium and message. Stigma Volume 2 featured 14 artists and 4 poets, involving interactive experiences from musical and poetry performances, workshops and participation, centring on the ‘oppression’ as a discussion.

Scenes from previous Stigma Exhibtions, images courtesy of Taktik Berulah & Stigma Bali

Previous successes have prompted the curation of Stigma Collective Exhibition Volume 3, spotlighting the pervasive issue of discrimination. Each artist portrays their own interpretation of the issue, inviting audiences to see new points of view, witness thought-provoking artwork and encourage dialogue and discussion amongst visitors.

Volume 3 features nine artists, four poets, an installation by Lunar Art Project, writings from Judith Chanutomo, live painting by ArtGeedArt and musical performance by Deep Sea Explorers.

• Opening on 19 April 2024, 5pm, featuring performance and artist talk

• Art Workshops on 20 and 27 April 2024

• Closing and Discussion on 4 May 2024, 3pm

In a world where discrimination remains a delicate issue, this collective endeavour seeks to harness the power of art to effect positive change. Stigma Collective Exhibition Volume 3 promises to be a catalyst for awareness and action.

The exhibition is scheduled to take place on April 19th, 2024 – May 4th, 2024 at Joshua District, Bali, Indonesia. For further details, follow instagram.com/stigma.bali