John Hardy Seminyak introduces a new multi-course sharing menu to its popular Long Table dining experience, featuring a selection of lesser-known Indonesian delicacies curated by Chef Tomy Saputra.

The revamped Long Table menu offers a contemporary dining experience that celebrates Indonesia’s rich culinary heritage. Created by Chef Tomy , the menu draws inspiration from his childhood memories, highlighting vibrant indigenous ingredients and traditional recipes. Guests are invited to indulge in this culinary experience while overlooking the lawn and temple on the lower level of the stunning gallery, promising a dining experience filled with surprises and tantalising twists on home-style recipes.

Inspired by the renowned Long Table tradition at the flagship John Hardy Workshop and Kapal Bamboo Boutique in Mambal, Chef Tomy and his team challenge themselves to craft innovative menus rooted in tradition. Each dish is beautifully plated, showcasing Chef Tomy’s close ties with the local fishing and farming communities while emphasising seasonal produce and the freshest catch of the day.

The epicurean journey begins with an amuse-bouche, small bites that change according to the freshest available ingredients. Guests are also welcomed with a refreshing drink called ‘Holy Water’, an invigorating blend of local flowers and herbs, accompanied by freshly made ‘kerupuk’, rice and tempeh crackers, served with a variety of sambals and pickled vegetables.

For the main course, diners are treated to an array of dishes that reflect Indonesia’s farming and fishing communities. Highlights include Catch of the Day – sourced from small-scale fishermen; Bebek Nyuh Kikir – garlic marinated duck, fried and served with betel leaves and coconut floss; and Sayur Belimbing – a delicacy from Penebel in Tabanan, Bali, which is starfruit leaves mixed with roasted coconut meat and “lontar” palm sugar.

The menu also features Serundeng – shaved coconut toasted dry with garlic, chillies, and salted baby krill; Kalumpe – hand grinded cassava leaves, duck broth, and “sambal merah” red chilli oil; and Nasi Jagung – steamed high grade rice cooked with corn kernels, pandan leaves, lemongrass, and salam leaves. Conclude your meal with the traditional Es Campur – shaved ice served tableside with a selection of local traditional toppings and syrups.

For those seeking an enhanced dining experience, the drink pairing offers jamu-inspired alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages from The Jamu Bar. These include Kum Kum – Holy Water infused with magnolia champaca, sandat and smoked ‘cendana’ sandalwood resting in a claypot; Tebu – sugar cane, coconut water and Coconut Island rum steeped inside of a bamboo; Asinan – inspired by West Java fruit salad, pineapple, chilli, vinegar, blacno tequila and tonic; The Saba – green tea, lychee, coconut, cranberry, mint, and Sababy’s grappa; and Jamu – an elevated version of The Jamu Bar’s classic ‘Beras Kencur’ made using vanilla pod and coconut water.

The Long Table menu is now available until 9pm to cater to the dinner crowd and can accommodate from 2 to 40 seated guests with 24 hours’ notice required for the new Long Table menu.

The Long Table Menu is priced at IDR 600,000++ per person (food only) and IDR 975,000++ per person with drink pairing. Open daily from 11am to 9pm. For reservations: +62 361 934 4244 or WhatsApp at +62 811 3811 8004.

John Hardy Boutique and Gallery, Seminyak

Jl. Raya Petitenget, Kerobokan, Seminyak

@johnhardybali

johnhardy.com