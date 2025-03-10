Savour the Iftar Begibung Dinner and Nyepi Feast at Amber Lombok Beach Resort

This March, Amber Lombok Beach Resort is set to offer its guests immersion into Indonesia’s sacred religious days through fabulous food and authentic recipes. From Nyepi, the annual ‘Day of Silence’ celebrating the Balinese New Year, coinciding with Eid al-Fitr, the Muslim holiday marking the end of Ramadan’s holy month of fasting.

Sprawling across the pristine sands of Torok Beach, Amber Lombok Beach Resort is a secluded luxury getaway promising relaxation amongst luxury. Only 40 minutes drive from Lombok Airport, Amber features 65 spacious accommodations, including 11 villas, 20 suites, and 35 rooms, each of which enjoying the views of the ocean, pool or garden -alongside great food and rejuvenating rituals. This March, Amber Lombok highlights a selection of Indonesia’s traditional sweet and savoury dishes to celebrate the two auspicious occasions.

Iftar Begibung

Available for dinner daily at Bayside Restaurant and Bar from 1 March – 2 April 2025, Iftar Begibung is the special meal Muslims share with each other to ‘break the fast’ after sunset during Ramadan. Priced at IDR 350K++ for two people, the chefs’ Iftar Begibung menu ranges from soto ayam, ayam taliwang, beef rendang, cah kangkung, tahu tempe curry, and sate ampet Sasak. All dishes will be served on a sharing platter, complete with Es Campur: a sweet, shaved and fruity ice dessert topped with condensed milk.

Authentic Ayam Betutu Feast

The Ayam Betutu Feast, a highlight of Balinese heritage that promises a great Nyepi experience. Available for dinner at Bayside Restaurant and Bar from 28 – 30 March 2025, its featured offerings include ayam betutu (whole chicken), Lawar Bali mix, Balinese sate ampet and sambal matah. The price is IDR 550K++ for two people, which includes a traditional Balinese Signature Arak cocktail.

“We are grateful to share Indonesia’s invaluable food culture with our guests, a cuisine that is incredibly rich in tantalising flavours and diverse ingredients,” remarked Theo Dandine, owner of Amber Lombok Beach Resort. “Enjoy special culinary creations like ayam taliwang, beef rendang, ayam betutu and sate ampet, all curated to make this an Eid al-Fitr and Nyepi to remember forever.”

Paired with fabulous views of the pristine Lombok coastline, these special dishes are introduced to elevate the stay of each and every guest throughout the month, promising great culinary experiences on on top of their stay.

Amber Lombok Beach Resort

Torok Beach, Montong Ajan, South Lombok

+62 843 3875 3290 (WA)

reservation@amber-lombok.com

@amberlombok