Immerse in the Serenity of Nyepi at Merusaka Nusa Dua

Take the time to unwind and recharge this Balinese Day of Silence at Merusaka Nusa Dua, where the resort has prepared a special Tranquil Silence Day Experience for a memorable Nyepi holiday.

Located within the upscale ITDC Nusa Dua complex, Merusaka Nusa Dua is a beachfront sanctuary on the shores of Mengiat Beach. The five-star resort rests on a lush landscape exquisitely complemented by 455 deluxe rooms, suites, and villas – all reflecting Bali’s vibrant culture.

Starting from IDR 2,250,000 per room per night, the special Nyepi package comes with its set of benefits for your stay, including daily breakfast for up to 2 guests, one-time dinner for 2 guests at a selected restaurant open on Nyepi Day, access to Tamaya Kids Land, a 10% discount on food at all restaurants, and a 20% discount on spa treatments at THE SPA by Merusaka.

Children aged 0-5 years old are entitled to complimentary breakfast, children aged 6-11 years old are charged additional breakfast (sharing with parents) at IDR 145,000 nett, and extra bed for children aged 6-11 years old are charged at IDR 750,000 nett per night.

During their stay, guests can enjoy various daily activities including Sunrise Yoga at the Garden areas, Coconut Leaf Creation at the Main Pool area, Learn Balinese Language at the Main Pool area, and Relaxing Yoga at the Garden areas. Additionally, kids can also enjoy fun of their own at Tamasya Kids Land, with activities such as Mask Making, Arts & Crafts, Colouring, and Fun Kids Yoga.

The Nyepi package is available to book immediately until 28 March 2025 for a stay period from 28-30 March 2025 — book directly through their website at merusaka.com using promo code: NYEPI2025.

Find out more about their Silent Day Programme here!

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 361 200 2900 or email hello.merusaka@meruhotels.com

Merusaka Nusa Dua

Kawasan Wisata Nusa Dua Lot S-3, Benoa

+62 361 200 2900

hello.merusaka@meruhotels.com

merusaka.com