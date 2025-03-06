Squid Ink Paella at Sazón | Photo by GLOW Contents, courtesy of Sazón

True to its name, Sazón serves up a sophisticated menu ‘seasoned’ with Spanish flair and flavours. This stylish new restaurant on Canggu’s bustling Batu Bolong street is the latest venue of award-winning chef, Andrew Walsh, who brings his culinary expertise to the island of the gods.

Elevated above the road front, guests are welcomed into a stylish space split across two distinct areas. The first is defined by a striking central bar, enticing guests to take a high seat for a refreshing glass of sangria and some light tapas. The contemporary interiors and lighting make it a vibrant space for drinks, chats and bites. An open show kitchen takes the spotlight of the second space, with the timber panels, that complete the elegant-rustic feel. Interior designer Nick Derickx of Studio Derickx added volcanic stone and artisanal ceramics to complete the atmosphere. A row of seats line up the show kitchen for and up-close Chef’s Table experience.

Of course, the menu is the real star at Sazón, a vision by Chef Andrew Walsh whose previous Singapore restaurant, Cure, was awarded a Michelin star in 2021 and secured a place on The World’s 50 Best. “Sazón is an experience of high energy and vibrancy rooted in the Spanish philosophy of gathering around the table,” said Andrew Walsh. “Spanish cuisine naturally embodies this experience—from tapas to vibrant communal meals, it’s all about bringing people together.”

Chef Andrew Walsh and Chef Javier Vicente

Head Chef Javier Vicente brings this vision to life. A Spaniard himself, Chef Javier knows how deliver when it comes to dishes of his home country, especially having won competitions like the World Championship of Paella Valenciana and once the co-owner of the London Paella School. As such, guests can expect a true taste of Spain on the plate.

Start with a few Pica-Pica (tapas / finger foods) to graze on, like the delicate slices of ‘Jamón Ibérico’, or the mouthfuls of authentic ‘Croquetas’ (Jamón or Mushrooms) and iconic ‘Spanish Tortilla’, elevated with onions and a zesty tomato and chorizo jam.

Keep Bali’s tropical heat at bay with a refreshing chilled almond soup, ‘Scallop Ajoblanco’ with cucumber and dill, before diving into Chef Javier’s paella masterpieces. Three distinct paella are available including the seafood ‘Squid Ink’ with fresh prawns, squid and scallops; the rich combination of Ibérico Pork and Mushrooms; or vegetarian paella brought to life with garden pesto and seasonal veg. From the Parilla grill, nothing beats the highly indulgent ’28-day Dry-aged Beef ‘Txuleta’ (1kg), but grilled octopus, king prawns and beef short rib are also available.

Dry-Aged Txuleta (1KG)

To ensure the most authentic flavours, selected Spanish premium ingredients are imported, whilst Bali’s fresh local produce are used to complement these bold flavours. For dessert, the ‘Carajillo’ coffee-whisky is an ode not only to Spanish tradition, but to Chef Andrew’s own Irish heritage – a perfect representation of the fusion of nations in the kitchen!

Complementing these Spanish flavours is a curated beverage selection that feature curated wines, craft cocktails and house-infused spirits. Sangria’s are a must, of course, and patrons will find fruity, punchy signature takes of this Iberian libation: Sangria Roja (red wine, rosemary-infused port, cranberry, peach & rosella cordial) or the Sangria Blanca (Sakura tea-infused white wine, lychee, and tonic water). Aperitifs, another classic tradition, finds its way into the cocktail list too with Aperitivo de Marianito, a refined mix of strawberry tea-infused gin, Limo Aperitivo, sweet vermouth, and bitters.

Open Wednesday to Sunday for dinner only: 6pm to 11pm.



Jalan Batu Bolong, Canggu

+6281138316575

@sazon.bali

sazonbali.com