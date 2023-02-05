That time of year has come again, and if you’re in Bali, you’re in luck. Valentines Day in Bali is easy, with its jaw-dropping views and magical atmosphere every destination is special and the five-star hospitality means finding somewhere to enjoy a romantic dinner in Bali is no problem.

Valentines Day Romantic Dinner in Bali

If you’re looking for a special experience for the occasion, NOW! Bali has found the top offers and promotions for Valentine’s Day in Bali this 2023, listed by area:

Seminyak – Kuta – Canggu – Jimbaran & Uluwatu – Nusa Dua – Ubud – Sanur

Seminyak

Uma Garden

If you’re looking to celebrate the day of love in a charming dining destination, head over to one of the newest hotspots in Umalas: Uma Garden. Nestled on the outskirts of Umalas, nearby the vibrant Seminyak area, Uma Garden has prepared a special promotion for your Valentines Day in Bali.

Enjoy the “fire-based cooking meets backyard conversations” concept of Uma Garden, where the chic rustic atmosphere is surrounded by lush rice field views, making it an idyllic venue for your intimate Valentine’s celebration. On Tuesday, 14 February 2023, Uma Garden has prepared a Valentine’s Day Set Menu dinner under the arch.

The luscious dinner starts with an Amuse Bouche featuring Fish Croquettes & Salmon Caviar, followed by an Appetiser serving up Pickled Burnt Capsicum with Tomato Confit, Stracciatella and Basil Arugula. Continuing to the Main Course, diners have the option of Wagyu Rib Eye with truffle mashed potato, charred mushrooms, confit cherry tomato and demi-glace OR Pan-Seared Red Snapper with cauliflower purée, zucchini, salsa criolla and green oil. End your lovely meal on a sweet note with a Dessert option of Crema Catalana OR Caramel Flan.

The set menu dinner is priced at IDR 1,200,000++ per couple. Booking is essential.

Book Now: +62 821 4736 9323 | umagardenbali.com

Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach

Create new unforgettable memories this Valentines in Bali at Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach with your loved one, where the charming Neighbourhood-inspired boutique resort has prepared a magical dinner “Under the Stars”.

On Tuesday, 14 February 2023, the vibrant Seminyak resort welcomes you to a 5-course set menu dinner with a venue choice of the magical Secret Garden Pool or SugarSand. The tantalising dinner will start off with Amuse Bouche featuring Hokkaido Scallop & Sturia Caviar (dashi butter, sea grapes, pickled cucamelon and sweet corn), followed by the First Course of Toro Tar-Tar (chutoro, black caviar, avocado, shallot and truffle orange ponzu).

The Second Course serves up Chicken Yakitori (edible charcoal, prawn and burnt leek ash, and chipotle aioli), while the Third Course features Oshitasi Goma (Japanese spinach and goma dressing), and the Fourth Course offers Wagyu Stockyard Sirloin Red Label (Eryingii mushroom, burnt onion puree, Murasaki-imo, sunomono and shitake dashi reduction). Round up your exquisite meal with the palate-cleansing Fifth Course, serving Romantic Parfait (white chocolate raspberry, yuzu curd, dehydrated matcha, raspberry rose and champagne sorbet).

The Valentines Day “Under the Stars” Dinner will be held from 6pm to 10.30pm with prices starting from IDR 1,700,000 nett per couple. Beverage packages and special set-ups are also available.

Additionally, the resort is also offering a special February beverage programme in honour of Valentines Day, including the Freshruary promotion at Pottery Café, offering a refreshing lemonade mocktail priced at IDR 45,000, available daily from 7am to 7pm and the Val for You promotion at Tree Bar, concocting a special Valentine’s cocktail priced at IDR 95,000.

Book Now: +62 813 5369 5640 | hotelindigobali.cafeandbar@ihg.com | seminyak.hotelindigo.com

W Bali – Seminyak

Celebrate an exquisite Valentines Day in Bali at the vibrant W Bali – Seminyak, where the stylish five-star resort has prepared an extra special programme to help you celebrate love. From an enticing romantic set menu dinner at the resort’s oceanfront Starfish Bloo to a magical Sunset Session at Woobar, it’ll be a fun Valentines in the W style!

Before indulging in a romantic dinner at Starfish Bloo, kick off the evening with a Sunset Session at Woobar from 4pm onwards. Enjoy the mesmerising golden vista of the Seminyak coastline as you enjoy invigorating cocktails and groovy beats by Point85, Maex and Wilson.

From 6pm onwards, head over to Starfish Bloo where they’ve prepared a special “Eat to the Romantic Beat” dinner. Couples will be welcomed with a glass of sparkling wine as they tuck in the cosy ambience of the venue, where the sound of the waves will set the romantic ambience. Starfish Bloo has prepared a 5-course or 7-course menu, prepared and served using the finest ingredients from the land and the sea.

The 5-course menu comprises of a Snack featuring sea urchin with free range egg, crème fraiche and brioche, followed by a Salad, serving up Borneo crab salad with yuzu mayo, pickled red radish and crispy nori. For the Starter, indulge in dry-aged watermelon with almond tofu cream, crispy cappers, and Russian sturgeon Malossol caviar. The Main Course features local live lobster with lemongrass butter, ginger flower polenta, and pumpkin and balsamic purée. Round up your delectable meal with a Dessert of chocolate bonbons with local vanilla sauce and salted caramel gelato.

The 7-course menu features the same dishes with the addition of an Amuse Bouche serving O-toro nigiri and ponzu gel served before the snack and Petit Fours of assorted sweets after dessert.

The 5-course Set Menu is priced at IDR 2,100,000++ per couple, while the 7-course Set Menu is priced at IDR 2,900,000++ per couple. Both packages include a welcome drink of 2 glasses of Sparkling Wine.

Book Now: +62 817 0015 808 | bf.wbali@whotels.com

Kuta & Legian

Kuta Social Club

Reignite your love this Valentines Day in Bali at one of the most popular rooftop destinations in Bali: Kuta Social Club. Perched high above the palms on the rooftop of the vibrant Mamaka by Ovolo, Kuta Social Club invites you to spend Valentine’s with a special dinner curated by Executive Chef Ben Harrington atop the scenic venue.

On Tuesday, 14 February 2023, Kuta Social Club will ensure diners experience an unforgettable Valentines Day with a delectable 5-course dinner. To set the celebratory mood for the evening, a glass of bubbles awaits you upon arrival before dinner commences during sunset. Catch the golden sunset of Kuta at its finest as they roll out the seductive and succulent first course, featuring Fresh Oysters served with Chilli Passion Fruit Vinaigrette & Lemon.

Then, refresh your palate with the tantalising Asparagus, grilled & shaved, topped off with Confit Egg Yolk, Parmesan Cheese and Herbs, a dish with simple ingredients elevated to present a classy, mouth-watering creation that is rich yet subtle. Following this, delight your taste buds with the vibrant and hearty Seared Tuna Loin Carpaccio with Semi Dried Tomato, Pomegranate, Rucola, Balsamic and Extra Virgin Olive Oil, an intricate dish that will be prepared and served to perfection.

For the ultimate indulgence, savour in the premium Steak & Lobster for 2, serving up Grilled Australian Beef Rib, Chilli & Garlic Lobster Tail, Crispy Layered Potatoes, Broccolini and Béarnaise Sauce. The final sweet touch of your dining experience is the Dark Chocolate Mousse, crafted with Junglegold Chocolate Mousse, Grilled Strawberry, Vanilla Cream and Cocoa Nib Tuile.

The Valentines Day Dinner is priced at IDR 1,300,000 nett per couple.



Book Now: +62 361 8496 500 | kutasocialclub@ovolohotels.com | kutasocialclub.com

Ubud

Mozaic Restaurant Gastronomique

Mozaic Restaurant Gastronomique, often referred to as Mozaic Ubud, returns with a fresh new menu, concept, look and feel to entice long-time patrons and new diners through its doors once again. This will be their first Valentine’s Day since they reopened in December, so a romantic dining experience in this iconic venue is sure to be special.

With its freshly refurbished interiors and furnishings, the iconic dining destination breathes new life. For those who have visited often, the ‘reborn’ Mozaic still has its original soul, but now appeals to the stylish, contemporary tastes. Speaking of tastes, the fine dining restaurant has been welcoming a stream of curious diners eager to discover the new creations of Chef Chris Salans and Chef Blake Thornley.

This Valentine’s Day on 14 February 2023, Mozaic restaurant has crafted a themed menu and cocktails in black and red to set the mood. Chef Blake Thornley will treat you to a delightful 7-course tasting menu featuring all new creations. An optional wine pairing will also be available to enhance your dining experience.

Book Now via Whatsapp: +6282147235550 | info@mozaic-bali.com | mozaic-bali.com

Aperitif Bar & Restaurant

An elegant choice for a romantic dinner in Bali, Aperitif Restaurant & Bar invites you and your loved ones to an intimate candlelight dinner this Valentines Day in Bali. As one of the celebrated dining destinations in Bali, Aperitif Bar & Restaurant combines its innovative degustation menu, artisan cocktails and stunning venue that is elevated with views of the lush rice paddy surroundings.

Begin your night of romance with a sunset drink and canapés in their 1920s-inspired bar, featuring an eclectic selection of contemporary cocktails. Continue to the grand dining hall after your aperitif, where a tantalising seven-course OR eight-course degustation menu will be presented to you at your candlelit table, fulfilling its promise of an unforgettable romantic evening.

Seven courses priced at IDR 1,650,000 ++/person;

Eight courses priced at IDR 1,970,000++/person.

Jl. Lanyahan, Br. Nagi, Ubud

+62 361 908 2777

res@aperitif.com

aperitif.com

Jimbaran & Uluwatu

Sundara

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with your better half at one of the most beloved sunset spots in Jimbaran: Sundara. This Valentines Day in Bali, this go-to destination has prepared a Decadent Romantic Dinner to ensure you experience a night of culinary romance with Sundara’s Valentine’s menu.

Tuck in the luxurious and cosy ambience of this popular venue as you the stunning views of Jimbaran Bay elevate the romantic mood as you celebrate the love with a 4-course Valentine’s Dinner. Kick off your romantic dining experience with the “Companions” dishes with a choice of Yellow Tail Crudo, a delicate blend of flavours with torch ginger flower, kalamansi lime and coconut OR Smoked Beef Tartar, a taste of passion with fresh cumin leaf, sweet potato and parmesan.

Following this, revel in the mouth-watering flavours of the “Soulmates” dishes, offering a choice of Argentine Red Prawns, a smoky sensation with smoked pepper, fresh cumin and apple OR Coffee Wood Smoked Duck Breast, a rich indulgence with foie gras, kluwek and charred beets. Then, savour the “Everlasting” dishes, serving options of Whole Roasted Aubergine, a combination of exotic spices and flavours with dukkah spice, sorgum and feta OR Crispy Baby Pig, a dish poured with love into it with salt-baked bangkuang and apple pork jus. End your intimate dinner with the “Lovers” dessert, a Melting heart, a symbol of love with roasted coconut, raspberry compote and vanilla white chocolate mousse.

The 4-course Sundara Valentine’s Dinner is priced at IDR 950,000++ per person.

Book Now: FS Chat | sundara.bali@fourseasons.com

Bulgari Resort Bali

This Valentines Day in Bali, treat your loved ones to a romantic dinner under the stars at the beautiful Bulgari Resort Bali. The luxurious Uluwatu resort has prepared a spectacular private outdoor dining experience with the Starlight Dinner.

Set amidst the resort’s lush foliage and manicured landscape, the intimate Valentine’s dinner will spoil you with not only an exquisite dining experience but the feel of one’s own private paradise with picturesque views of the ocean. The Starlight Dinner offers two outdoor venue options: the Lower Pool Cliff or La Terrazza.

Begin your romantic dinner with Antipasto choice of Burrata con Insalata di Rape Rosse (burrata, red radish, hazelnut, orange vinaigrette) OR Tartare di Tonno e Capperi (Tuna tartare, capers, olive, basil) OR Crudo di Capesante con Salsa di Ricci (scallop carpaccio, sea urchin vinaigrette). The Pasta e Risotto offers a selection of Chitarrine ai Frutti di Mare (chirtarrine pasta with seafood ragout) OR Risotto al Tartufo (carnaroli rice, porcini, truffle butter) OR Ravioli al Pomodoro Cacio e Pepe (tomato ravioli, pecorino, black pepper).

The Main Course serves up Aragosta Gratinata (lobster au gratin, crushed potato) OR Wagyu con Varianti di Melanzane (wagyu beef with eggplant variations) OR Pesce del Giorno alla Mugnaia (fillet of today’s catch, butter, lemon, parsley, fried zucchini). Conclude your meal with Dessert options of Soufflé e Gelato al Cioccolato (chocolate soufflé, chocolate gelato) OR Tiramisu (classic Venetian tiramisu, espresso ladyfingers) OR Crostata al Mango e Frutto della Passione (mango and passion fruit tart).

The dinner at La Terrazza starts at 6pm and at the Lower Pool Cliff at 7.30pm. The dinner is priced at IDR 2,900,000++ per person (with fish as the main course) and IDR 3,200,000++ per person (with lobster or wagyu as the main course). Additionally, the Starlight Dinner experience is also available for staying guests who prefer to dine in the privacy of their villa.

Book Now: +62 815 14038549 | restaurant.reservations@bulgarihotels.com | bulgarihotels.com/bali

Canggu

Hotel Tugu Bali

As the sunset goes down behind the Indian Ocean, enter another world of dreamlike atmosphere filled with candlelight and magical sounds. For a romantic evening with your lover, bring romance to new heights – Tugu style.

Candlelit Picnic at Tugu

Book your 18th-century antique bed, solo on a beach or on the sea view rooftop, illuminated by oil lanterns and a red dusky Canggu sky, where you will be tucked in for a little private gourmet picnic under the moonlight – that ends with being blindfolded as you dive into your to-die-for desserts. This is not your ordinary romantic dinner in Bali, this is a passionate experience you will both remember for years to come.

bali@tuguhotels.com | +62 361 473 1701

www.tuguhotels.com

Nusa Dua

Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort

Enjoy a ‘Romantique Soirée’ at Cucina, the exquisite Italian Restaurant of the five-star Sofitel Bali in Nusa Dua. Helmed by Chef Patrizia Battolu, Cucina will present a 6-Course Set Menu to celebrate Valentine’s Day in Bali this 2023.

With its vibrant and sophisticated interiors, Cucina sets the scene for a cosy, intimate dinner for two. This ‘Romantic Soirée’ features more than just dinner, with specially-made cocktails — supported by Nusa Cana Tropical Rum and the London No. 1 Gin — and gifts from partners all part of the experience.

The evening’s meal is a cocktail-paired culinary journey. Features a delicate Tuna Tartare, served with fresh burrata on beetroot blinis and salmon roe (paired with ‘Summer Kiss’). Then onto Homemade Pasta, served with slow-cooked duck fillet and a rich foie-gras sauce (paired with ‘Be Mine’). For Mains, a hearty Black Angus beef Tenderloin, served with truffle, roasted potatoes and morel mushroom (paired with ‘Tropical Hearts). For dessert, a light and delightful Strawberry Millefeuille (paired with ‘Lady Rose’). This is topped and tailed with welcome bites of artisan grissini, chocolates from Mason Chocolates and a palate cleanser.

That’s not all! The Romantique Soirée has a special Valentine’s sweepstakes where you can win a necklace with your name’s initials from Adelle Jewellery, reserved for the sweetest couple of the evening!

Dinner is available 14 February 2023, 6pm – 10.30pm. Priced at IDR 1,299,000++ per couple.

Book Now: +6281138203740 (WA) | fb.reservation@sofitelbalinusadua.com | sofitelbalinusadua.com

SANUR

InterContinental Bali Sanur Resort

Celebrate love on the peaceful shores of Sanur Beach, as the InterContinental Bali Sanur Resort presents a Five-Course Dinner prepared by Executive Chef Alessandro Molini and his team. This romantic dining experience takes place by the lapping waves, complete with a candle-lit table set up on the sand.

Indulge in the five-courses of western-inspired dishes as the live string instrument performance from Duo Mariacci sets the scene. The romantic table setup will be adorned with Balinese-inspired decorations, set against the backdrop of the sea.

Savour Romance is priced at IDR 1,700,000++ per couple, which includes a five-course dinner & a glass of sparkling wine.

Book Now: +6281138006092 (WA) | reservation.icbalisanur@ihg.com | balisanur.intercontinental.com